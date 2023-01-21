Delayed Google bonuses teach unexpected spending lessons





Pedestrians stroll the Google campus in Mountain View, California on January 27, 2022.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bonus Changes Address 2023 Uncertainty

According to a memo obtained by CNBC, eligible Google employees will receive 80% of the total amount in January and the rest in March or April. This is a departure from Google’s typical practice of providing full checks in January. A Google spokesperson said it had communicated the change “extensively.”

Google announced on Friday that it will lay off about 12,000 people.

The company isn’t the only company to adjust or reduce bonus payouts this year.

Goldman Sachs has reportedly cut bonuses for junior bankers by up to 90%. The investment bank earlier this month announced layoffs of up to 3,200 employees, or 6.5% of its workforce.

Small businesses across all industries cut their 2022 bonuses by 9.7%, down from $582 in 2021 to an average of $526, according to payroll firm Gusto. In the ‘professional services’ category, financial firms, law firms, etc. saw the largest drop of 10.7%.

Gust economist Luke Perdue wrote in a recent analysis that “companies are cutting year-end bonuses to close out 2022 as they gear up for 2023,” adding that the outlook for the economy is likely to continue. Implying that the outlook is uncertain. .

Bonuses and tax refunds are not guaranteed

As companies have recently shown, the timing and amount of year-end bonuses are generally not guaranteed. This means that employees should not spend money that they are expected to receive but have not yet received.

“Companies are very diverse in how they determine and pay out bonuses,” said McClanahan, a member of CNBC’s Advisory Council.

It may sound like common sense to wait until the windfall hits your account before using it, but many workers fall into the trap of overextending themselves, she said.

In many cases, tax refunds are a bigger issue than bonuses, and people think they’ll get more checks from the government than they end up paying during the tax season, McClanahan said.

The personal tax season begins on January 23rd. According to a recent Credit Karma survey, about 30% of Americans say they rely on casual tax refunds to earn income. But the IRS has warned taxpayers that refunds may be lower in 2023 now that many pandemic-era tax cuts have expired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/20/google-bonus-delay-offers-lesson-in-windfall-spending.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos