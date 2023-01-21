Portland’s favorite polar bear is doing science now, here in Oregon





The Oregon Zoo’s polar bear Nora is beta testing Burr on Fur, a prototype innovation designed to give conservation scientists a better way to track wild bears in the Arctic. (Photo by Michael Durham/Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo)

As Taylor Swift famously said, when I get older I have something like this…

The same goes for Nora, Portland’s favorite polar bear.

Once the loneliest polar bear, Nora is now less solitary and doing her research like a college friend.

Polar bears are difficult to study in the wild because they live in harsh environments and are difficult to observe, said Amy Hash, director of the Oregon Zoo’s marine life area, in a press release issued by the Oregon Zoo. rice field.

But a new Burr on Fur device could make tracking bears in the wild easier.

Adult males can’t wear collars because their necks are as wide as their heads, says Jeff Yorke, senior director of conservation for Polar Bears International. The device designed by 3M is a big step forward with the potential to safely capture critical data for all types of polar bears.

The zookeeper recently attached the device to Nora and previously to her half-sister Amelia Gray (see Why She’s Not Alone Anymore). for polar bears.

It lasted just a few days for Nora.

Noras is a great beta tester, Hash said. The way she dives and splashes really helps me appreciate how effective this kind of technique is. We look forward to continuing to work with our conservation partners. This is a great way for guests to actually see some of that important activity.

