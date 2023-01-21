Google layoffs: ‘devastated and shocked’: Fired Google employees remain distraught as layoffs affect 12,000





Less than a week after Amazon employees were found collapsing in their offices upon hearing news of layoffs, Google employees remain distraught following the tech giant’s recent layoffs. It is

Read the full email CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees

After working at Google for over 16.5 years, I was one of the lucky 12,000 who was let go by automatic account deactivation at 3am this morning. Justin Moore did not receive any other correspondence on the “You were let go” boilerplate website (now inaccessible), so we have no other information. , a currently laid-off employee at the search giant.

We look back on this week as an inflection point where Big Tech has lost its former charm.

— Gergely Orosz (@GergelyOrosz) 1674248757000 Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced on January 20th that it plans to cut about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce.

The layoffs will affect jobs around the world and affect the company as a whole, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday about the decision that got us here. I wrote that he took full responsibility.

In the memo, Pichai said, “Thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI, we believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us. Supporting employees looking for opportunities for #Google, it’s hard to believe that after 20 years at #Google, you unexpectedly found out about my last day in an email. Another Twitter user said it would have been nice to be able to say goodbye to everyone face to face.

Due to today's layoffs at @Google, we have to find our next role by the end of March

— Katie McCauley (she/her) (@katiemccauley_) 1674235908000

Today I was one of 12,000 people affected by layoffs at @Google.

— KC (@AKidFromFlint) 1674236680000

i am still in shock. At Google Im he was fired over email after 23 years. I worked for the team that added mor

— JQUAVE (@jquave) 1674264779000 As layoffs spread across the tech sector, employees are increasingly uncertain about whether or not they will be laid off and are wary of when the next one will happen.

Google reported in November, citing media reports, that it had asked managers to identify the 6% of its worst-performing employees.

Google will employ approximately 1.56 million people at the end of 2021. The company’s median salary was $295,884, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company joins a list of tech companies that have laid off workers in recent months, including Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter.

Also read: Amazon India employees laid off in office, workers laid off in India At home, start-ups like Swiggy, ShareChat and Dunzo are among the companies to announce layoffs amid recession Yes, ET reported on Jan. 16.

MohallaTech, the parent company of local-language social media platform ShareChat and short-video app Moj, has laid off about 20% of its staff, or more than 500 employees, in a new layoff round. Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo recently cut about 3% of its workforce, while cloud his kitchen company Rebel Foods, which houses brands like Behrouz Biryani and Oven Story, has also cut headcount.

On January 20, Swiggy laid off 380 employees, CEO Sriharsha Majety told employees in an internal memo. Majeti said the company’s food delivery business is growing more slowly than expected. He also said the company had overhired over the past two years due to a “case of poor judgment” on his part.

ETtechOthers, such as virtual and hybrid events platform Hubilo, have seen degrowth in 2022, despite fintech players such as Cashfree Payments and PayU cutting headcount amid an overall market softening. , laid off about 120 employees, or 35% of its workforce. Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

