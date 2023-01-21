Virginia Tech research turns food waste into bioplastic





Blacksburg, Virginia A breakthrough in bioplastics could help solve two of the world’s most pressing problems simultaneously, says a Virginia Tech professor who says food-based, cost-effective, degradable research to improve the production of durable plastics.

Zhiwu Drew Wang at Virginia Tech is director of the Center for Applied Water Research and Innovation and an assistant professor in the Department of Biosystems Engineering.

People already know a lot about the food waste problem, he said, and should know a lot about the plastic problem as well. No correlation is seen.

In a specially designed lab, Wang is ready to scale up the production of PHA-based bioplastics and recycle discarded food scraps. It is funded by his $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is a continuation of a previous grant-funded bioplastics research, he said.

I can turn food waste into plastic, Wang said. These two separate problems can be addressed together with this one technology.

Having already completed a lab-scale study of bioplastic production at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Virginia Tech, Wang is now tasked with scaling up the process from the USDA and bringing it closer to practical use.

In the United States, universities tend to do more than just publish papers, Wang said. We also need to develop useful technology. Useful, that’s the key word.

Bioplastics have as wide a range of uses as regular plastics, he said, with the added benefit of reducing fossil fuel use and reducing waste that ends up in landfills and garbage.

Some of our current plastic goes to landfills and the rest goes to the ocean, Wang said.

However, bioplastics are biodegradable. This means that bacteria and other natural organisms can decompose into simpler, more decomposing components. In fact, bacteria are the key to making his PHA bioplastic, Wang said.

He said food waste is used to feed the bacteria to make them fat, then kill the bacteria to recover the fat. Then I process those fats into the bioplastic products I want. Packaging films, for example, are flexible plastics.

All food waste, which comes from restaurants, home kitchens, processing companies, and even slaughterhouses, contains three main constituents: fats, carbohydrates, and proteins.

Whatever the food waste, Yan divides it into three factions. And now we’re using his three types of microbial communities to manage them separately.

In an on-campus lab built just for the project, Wang and his student researchers sort food waste by truck.

Universities typically don’t have labs for pilot-scale research, says Wang. Pilot scale means near full scale production. It looks more like a factory than a laboratory.

The products extracted from these fat, carbohydrate, and protein-devouring bacteria are PHAs, or polyhydroxyalkanoates. It’s a type of biopolymer, he said.

Most bioplastics are biodegradable in landfills, Wang said. However, PHA is the only bioplastic that biodegrades in the ocean, and he is one of the advantages of this type of bioplastic.

For Mr. Wang, it’s not a question of whether the bioplastic production process works, but how well the operation can be scaled up, and how cost-effective is the large-scale technology? ?

Wanting to replace fossil fuel-fueled plastics might be too ambitious, Wang said. At least now we can say that we are confident that our technology can outperform other bioplastic technologies.

Electric vehicles, solar panels and bioplastics face similar challenges, he said. Newer, more environmentally sustainable technologies tend to be more expensive than traditionally established products that use fossil fuels.

Bioplastics still struggle to compete with fossil plastics on cost, Wang said. However, many large companies want to have a better public image and are willing to pay a little more to use bioplastics.

The bioplastics research at Virginia Tech is one of three projects selected by the USDA to support the development of new bioproducts from agricultural commodities, said USDA Agriculture Deputy Commissioner Jewell Blownow.

Bronaugh said it would help us do this on a larger platform. All of these particular projects have elements of environmental justice that we feel are really important.

On the relationship between bioplastics and environmental justice, she said waste management facilities are typically located in underserved areas.

Bronough said the opportunity is certainly exciting to go to Virginia Tech. The research they plan to conduct in the project will create potential opportunities for rural and underserved communities.

Bronau said bioplastics fit into the idea of ​​a circular economy. The circular economy focuses on extending the life of materials as long as possible. This is unlike our current linear economy, which dumps large amounts of material into landfills.

That means more than just drawing resources from rural communities, Bronneau said. He was not only harvesting and consuming, but also regenerating new product development, new research and new economic development opportunities in rural communities in a sustainable way.

Meanwhile, another pilot project at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is scaling up the process of converting pig manure into asphalt binder. Virginia Tech’s Wang says it’s another example of changing the story of what constitutes waste.

A new direction to clean up waste is to turn it into something of value, which is the circular economy, Wang said. The world would be a better place if everyone thought that waste is also a resource.

