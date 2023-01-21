OU, Tulsa Innovation Labs Partner, Community Launching Canopy HealthTech





The University of Tulsa-Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State University, and the Tulsa Innovation Lab announced the launch of Canopy Healthtech, a new multi-year initiative to accelerate the commercialization of University of Oklahoma’s virtual health innovations.

The program will drive startup growth and improve healthcare outcomes by supporting the development of critical virtual health technologies that address gaps in healthcare delivery in the region.

Oklahoma innovators have developed technologies that have the potential to positively impact human health through new virtual and hybrid face-to-face care models, but realizing that potential requires these technologies to help businesses, Regulatory and marketing expertise is required, said Shawna Khouri, director of the Virtual Health portfolio. Tulsa Innovation Lab and designer of Canopy HealthTech. Canopy surrounds clinical and technical faculty with the necessary funding and the business, regulatory, and quality systems expertise critical to bridging these innovations from the bench to the business.

A key feature of the program is its unique multi-university partnership, which leverages each institution’s strengths to develop technologies that expand access to care for traditionally underserved patient populations.

Canopy HealthTech is led by Executive Director Rachel Lane, Ph.D., RD ​​and Senior Staff Member of OU’s Price College of Business Tom Love Innovation Hub. Lane joins her OU from BIO Alabama, where she was CEO.

With funding and mentoring to help shape startups from Oklahoma ideas, Canopy will have a meaningful impact on health and economic outcomes inside and outside Oklahoma, Lane said. As these companies choose to stay and grow in Oklahoma, enhanced by the supportive environment built by the Tulsa Innovation Lab and the George Kaiser Family Foundation, they will differentiate and grow their industries with competitive economic advantages. A critical mass of differentiating businesses and workforces is captured.

Requests for funding proposals through Canopy HealthTech are now open and must be submitted by 5:00 PM on March 1st.

For more information about Canopy HealthTech or the RFP process, please visit canopyhealth.tech or contact [email protected]

