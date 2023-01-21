McDonald’s has launched a great new way for customers to save money





Are you thinking about your customers?

shutter stock

The pandemic has had a very positive effect on McDonald’s.

technically incorrect

It suddenly had an even more appealing market, ready to pay a little more just to get familiar foods right away.

But soon inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated.

This is a bit offensive for a brand that has always claimed to represent value. But what can fast food providers do to make their customers feel a little better?

Why don’t you make them believe that nothing bad happened? How about finding interesting ways to get the kind of deal they got before much of the world goes haywire?

This is what the Swedish division of McDonald’s has done with the help of technology.

A campaign called “Deals Stuck in Time” asks customers to scour Google Street View to find authentic McDonald’s signs from a bygone era, say 2009.

Yes, McDonald’s has actually tackled Street View, using a bit of techno know-how to modify some of the existing signs, taking them back in time to the great years gone by.

All the customer had to do was look up the year the deal was made, then visit the Deals Stuck in Time website and claim the cheap food.

Staffan Extam, McDonald’s Swedish Marketing Director, said: It’s your chance to step back in time and enjoy McDonald’s favorites like you did back in 2009. ”

2009? Remember that. The year Bitcoin was created, the year Circuit City shut down all its good facilities, the year Grindr started.

do you understand? Much happier and optimistic times.

Of course, the McDonald’s campaign is just marketing. It was only a limited-time promotion.

However, there is something reassuring when big brands express even the slightest awareness that their customers may be suffering a bit.

Plus, when a brand decides to get a little smarter and use technology in a simple and fun way, I can’t help but admire it.

I wonder how this campaign will work in the US. Some customers complain that he was charged $16 for a combo meal, for example.

Indeed, many may think that 2009 must have been a little easier and healthier, even if they don’t remember much.

