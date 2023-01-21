Where companies are still hiring after layoffs





Google announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees on Friday. According to an internal memo, the company is hiring only a “very limited number of key roles.” Company Careers Nearly 50% of the open positions on his website are for Google Cloud.

Google announced dramatic job cuts on Friday, with CEO Sundar Pichai telling employees that 12,000 jobs need to be cut because the company overhired during the pandemic. The number has increased rapidly in recent years. Now, with interest rates rising and businesses cutting back on advertising spending, Google is in a very different economic environment.

In addition to cutting headcount across the organization, the company is also cutting jobs and has cut a number of long-term bets.

However, some areas remain relatively bright spots. Its cloud computing division continues to grow, and the company has invested heavily in his AI, with the New York Times reporting that Google has announced 20 new products that will incorporate AI and chatbot functionality into its search engine. It is reported that it will be announced. Pichai highlighted his continued investment in AI in a blog post announcing the job cuts, and The Information reported that few people have been laid off from his Brain AI lab at Google.

An Insider-reviewed internal layoffs FAQ for employees says the company will continue to hire for a “very limited number of key roles.”

Google’s document referred staff to its internal site Grow and the company’s public careers website for “preferred positions currently available.” A terminated employee can apply to open positions posted on public career sites, but not through his internal Grow list. That’s because these people are now considered “outside candidates,” the FAQ said.

As of late Friday, the search giant’s public careers website showed 969 open positions, indicating which divisions are critical to Google’s return to a strong position. Overall, Google appears to be playing it safe by investing in its own core properties. Below are areas where the company continues to hire.

