Day 1 at Vanderbilt Tech Records Top Finish – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS The Georgia Tech track and field team will place several athletes in the top spots at each event on the first day of competition at Vanderbilt.

Shanty Papakosta has the highest placement among all Tech athletes. Papakosta placed second in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.68 meters (5-6).

In the long jump, Cameron O’Neill finished third for the men with a mark of 7.69 meters (25-2.75). The women’s Mykayla Williams finished seventh with a personal best of 5.97 meters (19-7).

In the Men’s Pole Vault Open, Matthew Mazzacano finished third (4.80m/15-9). McKinley Thompson and Omar Arnout placed seventh in the men’s high jump with a mark of 1.93 meters (6-4).

Sheleah Harris was the top performer at the running event. Harris finished second in the women’s 200m with a time of 24.36.

In the women’s 1000 meters, Riley Perlakowski and Kayla Rose set career-best times. Perlakowski finished eighth with a time of 2:49.36, while Lowes was 11th with a time of 2:52.48.

Erin Feagans competed in the women’s 5000m and finished 11th with a personal best of 17:48.73.

UP NEXT: Tech will be back in action on Saturday, January 21st for day two of competition at the Vanderbilt Invite.

Alexander-Tharpe FundThe Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 student-athletes at Georgia Tech. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (@GT_trackNfield), Twitter (@GT_trackNfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/tech-records-top-finishes-on-day-one-at-vanderbilt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos