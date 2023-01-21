Google carries out mass layoffs of 12,000 workers as global job carnage continues





are you a tech Please fill out the form below to let us know how you were affected by the layoffs. All comments are published anonymously only.

Google’s parent company Alphabet became the latest tech company to slaughter jobs on Friday when it announced it would cut more than 6% of its global workforce, or 12,000 employees. Dismissed New York City workers who arrived at the office on Friday found they were unable to enter the building because access to their badges had been cut off.

On the same day, Vox Media announced it would furlough more than 7% of its workforce, or about 130 employees, while e-commerce company Wayfair announced it would lay off 10% of its workforce, or 1,750 jobs. Layoffs have also begun in Apple’s retail division, according to AppleInsider, though it remains unclear how many workers have lost their jobs so far.

On Friday, a number of global Tech companies have also announced massive layoffs. , India-based global consulting firm Wipro (452) and Brainlee (48).

In total, more than 40,000 workers were laid off this week, mostly in the technology sector. This includes 10,000 at Microsoft and 18,000 at Amazon. This is one of the biggest layoffs Amazon has made in its nearly 30-year history as an e-commerce retailer. In his first 20 days of the year, more than 74,431 of his jobs were cut in the tech sector, according to tech layoff tracker TrueUp.

In just one month, January 2023, more than 70,000 job cuts were made across the tech sector. [AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File]

In an email sent to employees on Friday and published on the company’s blog, Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai said the company was hired because of economic realities that differed from those facing the company today. declared to justify the layoffs. He added that the cuts will be made across multiple business units, including the recruiting division, which had already faced job cuts last September, the Cloud He Computing division, and Area 150 Business He Incubator. Pichai argued that the aim of the headcount reduction was to redesign the cost base and redirect people and capital to its top priorities.

News of the layoffs was greeted very positively by Wall Street investors. Alphabet’s stock price rose above 5% on Friday. Wayfair’s stock jumped 22% for him. Capital One Financial Corp said it would cut 1,100 technology positions, but its stock jumped 4% on Friday.

Investors in Alphabets hedge funds, including TCI Fund Management, have called on the company since last year to pursue an aggressive policy of cutting costs and layoffs. In an open letter to his CEO of Alphabet, TCI said the company’s management needed to take aggressive action, saying the company had too many employees and cost per employee is too expensive.

Investment analyst outlet Seeking Alpha similarly called for layoffs in this week’s article Google: When Will Pichai Drop The Axe?, citing the performance of the company’s stock price and many failed earnings and sales failures last year. I put it out. Given the industry’s inherent sensitivity to macroeconomic headwinds, global advertising spending is likely to remain subdued or even shrink in the near term, he said. lift sentiment for

Tech cuts are just the beginning of a broader attack on employment by the entire capitalist elite. They are determined to use unemployment as a weapon against increased strike activity, as workers demand wages to meet the rising cost of living and more. basic request. This is being led by Washington and the Federal Reserve, whose series of rate hikes has, as its stated aim, stifled wage growth. Globally, real wages for workers fell last year, according to a report by the International Labor Organization. This is the result of a skyrocketing cost of living caused by widespread shortages caused by the pandemic and the NATO-backed war in Ukraine.

In December, Democrats and Republicans jointly banned a strike by 120,000 railroad workers. The strike was publicly justified on the grounds that it would have an unacceptable impact on the economy and even working families. But those same ruling elites are deliberately pushing for recession and mass unemployment in order to make workers pay for the crisis their policies have created.

Significant cuts in manufacturing and other sectors of the global workforce are also documented in this year’s minutes. Stellantis has suspended its Belvidere assembly plant indefinitely, and its CEO has threatened to close many other car plants.

Google employees reacted with shock and anger to the mass layoff announcement. Chris McDonald, his engineer at Google Software, tweeted Friday morning that I had just been laid off. Apparently there’s a mass layoff going on at Google. He added that I was expecting glowing performance reviews and had just started leading important projects in my organization. This was a complete and nasty surprise. McDonald said he felt stabbed in the back as management assured him his performance was being appreciated.

Charlotte Cucchiaro tweeted about the brutal way Google blocked employee access. She booted from all corporate accounts without explanation. 11 years later.

Rob Giampetro tweeted. Today I and many of my talented colleagues on his Insight + Innovation team at Google were laid off. I’m still processing, but every end is a new beginning. I look forward to your next discovery.

Google employee Nick Eberts tweeted about the broader tech layoffs. Imagine that he spends 24 years and he spends 10 months in a company with a 5-year stock best schedule fully vested after 25 years. ..and the company that cut you made $198 billion last year. I hate capitalism

A wave of layoffs will only provoke, not weaken, the working-class opposition. Indeed, January has already sparked mass strikes around the world, with tens of thousands of nurses and rail workers in the UK and millions in France last week protesting government pension cuts. marched. This intersects with and fuels growing political opposition to right-wing capitalist governments. This can be seen in his over 100,000 demonstrations in Israel.

A major class battle is coming up in America this year as well. On March 1, his contract for 5,000 Caterpillar construction equipment workers expires. Contracts for 200,000 postal workers, over 300,000 of his UPS workers, 150,000 auto workers, and more will expire later this year.

The working class must meet attacks on their jobs with a unique counterattack that links the defense of jobs and wages to the fight against the capitalist system, the source of austerity.

Let me hear your voice! Please tell me about the situation at your workplace. All submissions are kept anonymous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/01/21/goog-j21.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos