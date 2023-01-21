Google layoffs affect 12,000 people, number not disclosed in Austin, Texas





Inflation and student loan forgiveness lead to the biggest money stories of the year

Inflation and layoffs were some of the biggest financial topics in 2022. What does this tell us about the US economy heading into 2023?

FAQ ONLY, USA TODAY

Tech giant Google, which has a significant presence in Austin, is laying off 12,000 employees worldwide. It was not immediately clear on Friday how many of the company’s central Texas employees would be affected.

Google announced the layoffs in a blog post on Friday, saying it had notified affected employees by email. The company declined to disclose how its operations in Austin were affected.

The 12,000 job cuts represent approximately 6% of Google’s approximately 187,000 employees worldwide.

Austin is one of Google’s largest hubs, and the company told American-Statesman it will employ 1,500 people in central Texas in the second half of 2021. At that time, Google plans to continue growing locally. You said you had a plan. The company did not provide its latest headcount on Friday.

MORE: Austin is in the ‘sweet spot’ to continue growing as a tech hub, industry experts say

Google opened its Austin office in 2007, at 601 W. Second St.

In a blog post on Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has grown rapidly in recent years but is currently facing a difficult economic cycle. The roles affected are spread across the company and span different geographies, functions, levels and product focus areas, the blog post said.

In the post, Pichai said, “The past two years have seen a period of dramatic growth. To facilitate that growth, we need to create economic realities that differ from those we face today. I was hired for ,” he said.

Pichai said the current economic cycle was not the first the company faced and he was still optimistic about the company’s capabilities.

“These are critical times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our top priorities,” Pichai said. You can bet big on

Affected Austin employees may have already been notified. The company’s blog post and its media team said emails had been sent to affected US-based employees, but said the process would take longer in other countries due to local laws and practices. .

Google said employees who are laid off will be paid for at least a 60-day notice period, bonuses for 2022, and the rest of the vacation period. The gold package starts at 16 weeks of salary, with Google saying an additional two weeks each year.

Details: Facebook parent company Meta lays off more than 220 workers in Austin as part of a nationwide job cut.

Google’s layoffs are the latest in a string of layoffs by big tech companies. Companies with large operations in Austin, including Amazon and Microsoft, announced layoffs earlier this month, but all declined to disclose the impact they may have seen on Austin workers. Last year, Meta and Austin-based Tesla also cut jobs.

Over 200,000 tech workers have been laid off since the beginning of 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi, given Google’s job cuts.

This week, Amazon began laying off thousands of employees.

New layoff notices to nearly 8,000 Amazon employees began Wednesday, just months after the first 10,000 job cuts.

Also on Wednesday, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts. This equates to nearly his 5% of employees. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced in November that it had cut 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce.

Tech companies that were stock market darlings not so long ago have been forced to freeze hiring and cut jobs in preparation for a recession, notes Victoria Sklar, an analyst at UK-based Interactive Investor. said.

Digital spending is suffering, and with it, so is advertising revenue, she wrote.

Tech layoffs are a shocking number, but the tech industry’s impact on jobs isn’t as bad as it seems, said John Blevins, an adjunct professor at Cornell Business School.

Those laid off workers will be able to quickly find new jobs, most likely at smaller tech companies, Blevins said. They are highly qualified by these big companies. That knowledge is transferred and really benefits everyone.

Additional material from USA Today and The Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/business/technology/2023/01/20/google-layoffs-2023-austin-tx-impact-unknown/69826469007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos