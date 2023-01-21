DVIDS – News – McDill Bolt Cell Opens Today!





McDill Air Force Base, Florida McDill Bolt Cell Opens Today!

The Bolt Cell is McDill’s new Spark Cell unit, designed and ready to drive change and innovation across the base and the Air Force.

On January 20, 2023, U.S. Air Force 6th Aerial Refueling Wing Commander Col. Adam Bingham and 6th Air Force Chief of Innovation Lt. Col. Taylor Johnston officially opened the force here today.

Spark Cell gathers Airmen from around their respective bases to come up with solutions to everyday problems large and small in each unit.

Our top priority is you [Airmen]said Johnston. We want to solve Airmens problems either with technology, money or process. If you come to us with a problem, please help us solve it.

The Bolt Cell will help MacDill and the Air Force meet the goals of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff CQ Brown, Jr. to accelerate or lose change.

Johnston said if we don’t innovate and change now, we’re already losing the next battle.

Bolt Cell is already working on over 40 projects. Each project brings innovation to McDill by connecting units with private contractors, the University of South Florida, or other Air Force bases around the country.

From automating the KC-135 to the introduction of augmented and virtual reality to the 6th Logistics Preparation Company and the Fire Department, Johnston said there is a lot planned for next year. I would like to incorporate such technology into our daily life.

Currently, Bolt Cell is working with the USF and the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron to help explosive ordnance disposal aviators develop modified backpacks for field use.

The I1B1 we use couldn’t stand, and it didn’t have an antenna that could stand, said US Air Force Tech. Sergeant Phillip Wise, his leader of the 6th CES EOD Team.So we contacted Voltsel and they told us [USF].

Wise explained that the I1B1 backpack emits an electromagnetic signal to counter the radio-controlled IED, preventing it from communicating with the transmitter, and uses a set of dual radio antennas to emit the signal.

EOD specialists have to take off their backpacks when dealing with questionable packages to avoid any risk of connection, but the antenna must stand upright to transmit the signal. This caused problems, so the unit contacted Johnston.

Johnston hooked up the EOD to a team of three at USF and developed a portable attachment to the bag they called the “Vertical Stabilization System.” This allows the bag to be removed and kept upright while working on a suspect package.

The team has been working with EOD on a solution since August, and its products could affect service members across the Department of Defense.

This partnership is one of many that Bolt Cell hopes to establish to develop innovations. Johnston stresses that Bolt will stop what Cell is doing because of Airman coming to his office seeking a solution to the unit’s problems.

Johnston said we need to find ways to innovate the way we’ve always done it.

For more information, please contact Volt Cell at (813) 828-8152 or visit our offices in Hangar 4.

