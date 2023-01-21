Some Fired Google Employees Earned As Much As $1 Million: Report





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced layoffs on Friday, affecting 12,000 Google owner positions. Some employees who earned as much as $1 million have also been laid off, The Information reported. “I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said in a memo to staff. Loading Something is loading.

Among the 12,000 staff Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai cut roles on Friday included both high performers and workers with high seven-figure earnings, The Information reports. I was.

Google managers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said those who lost their jobs included those who scored highly on performance reviews and held managerial positions with annual salaries of $500,000 to $1 million. He said that

According to employment website Indeed, the average salary for managers at US tech giants was about $165,000.

In January 2022, Insider reported that four executives had received raises to $1 million and more stock options after complaining about salaries and inflation.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

In an email to all employees on Friday, Pichai said, “We hired because of economic realities that are different from the economic realities we are facing right now.” I take full responsibility for the decisions made.”

The company last month introduced a new “support check-in” policy that it describes as “a compassionate-sounding euphemism for the performance warning marks on your personal record,” according to insider sources confirmed to be employed at Google. .

The source told Insider that the new rating system is equivalent to a “dialogue” from managers to employees.

They also added that someone in HR described it as “tough love,” and the employee commented:

According to The Information, Google has instructed managers to put more employees in the underperforming category when evaluating performance.

An employee who spoke to an insider said the system was particularly punitive to new hires. The employee added that some employees, who had only been with the company for three months, had already received a “support check-in” catch-up that expectations had not been met.

An Alphabet union spokesperson told an insider earlier this month that there had been no complaints from new hires. .

