Sony’s beautiful 65-inch X90K Google TV hits big in time for the big game





Both beauty and brains in a sleek package

Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TVs

Bring movies and games to life like never before with the Sony Bravia XR X90K series. This 65″ 4K TV is packed with features and all the latest technology and supports most major streaming platforms. At $998, it’s more affordable than ever.

Perhaps the two best times to buy a new TV are Black Friday and the days and weeks leading up to the Super Bowl in early February. Retailers understand that fans around the world are looking to upgrade to the big screen and are happy to offer competitive discounts. It has beautiful images, runs Google TV, and currently retails for $998.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR X90K

You don’t have to be an expert to know that Sony makes great TV sets. Renowned for its incredible image quality, the company has been a leader in the field for decades. This also applies to his X90K with its full array LED panel. This means that the LEDs cover the entire screen instead of just his one line, giving you more precise control over color and brightness. In dark scenes, it can be pitch black instead of light gray.

We Android fans are excited to see Google TV running on the X90K. This gives you access to Google’s massive ecosystem of apps, games and media, as well as voice commands for all your favorite Assistant-enabled smart products. Those with iOS or Mac devices will appreciate that it also supports AirPlay for wireless streaming, and gamers will be delighted to hear that there is a PlayStation 5-exclusive feature that improves image quality.

Big-screen smart TVs seem ridiculously cheap in the last few years. But if you want a TV with an image you can be proud of, it includes all the streaming apps, technology and input ports you need and at this price get the Sony X90K while you can .

