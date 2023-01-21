Amazon Fresh UK unplugs London’s Dalston store with Just Walk Out technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





But last August, we reported that Amazon had hit the brakes. This is because sales are below expectations and cost several times more than standard places.

The Sunday Times reports that the US giant is understood to have walked away from talks at dozens of sites and stopped looking for more.

In a LinkedIn post, Amazon strategy consultant Martin Heubel said: It’s expensive to enter a retail store and even more expensive to maintain.

With inflation at an all-time high, customers are prioritizing saving money. Even the most advanced self-checkout technology cannot reverse this trend in the short term.

A spokesperson told RTIH at the time:

However, this has not happened and we are now seeing closures.

Brittain Ladd, supply chain and retail technology consultant and former Amazon executive, said: But what makes the Amazon Fresh store closure interesting is the use of Just Walk Out technology.

Ive reiterates that the technology does not increase sales and the cost of running the store is still high.

He adds: In my opinion, Amazon continues to use the wrong business model in the UK. I wouldn’t be surprised if all Amazon Fresh stores closed.

Ladd claims that the table has three options.

1. Provided only online without having a physical store.

2. Offer online and acquire Morrisons.

3. Get Ocado. I believe this is the best strategic decision. This will help Amazon grow in the UK through Ocado CFC and Ocado Zoom. In addition, Amazon will be given ownership of Kroger and his CFC’s Ocados strategy. major competitor.

If Amazon were to buy Ocado, Kroger would claim to Ocado that it had the first right to buy Ocado.

