Google made $17 billion in profit: Alphabet Workers Union calls layoffs unacceptable





The Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) criticized the company’s decision after it recently announced plans to lay off thousands of employees.

The AWU, which represents a small but growing group of Google employees, has spoken out against the layoffs, arguing that the decision will do great harm to the company’s workforce and ability to innovate.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., announced Friday that it will lay off 12,000 employees, about 6% of its global workforce. “The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said in a company-wide email.

According to the AWU, layoffs will disproportionately affect lower-level employees, while executives and senior management will be largely unaffected. It is one and claims no layoffs are necessary because it can afford to keep its employees employed.

More than 1,200 people join informal unions launched in 2019 to organize and empower Google employees. They have accused Google of multiple issues in the past, including harassment and payment transparency.

Alphabet’s leadership claims to take full responsibility, according to a union statement, but that’s little consolation for the 12,000 workers who are currently out of work. This is unacceptable behavior for a company that made dollar profits.

AWU also criticized the company’s lack of transparency regarding layoffs, saying Google had not provided a clear explanation as to why the layoffs were necessary. The union called on Google to be more open and transparent about its decision-making process and to provide more support to affected employees.

The AWU also highlighted the impact of layoffs on communities, as Google is one of the largest employers in many areas and layoffs have a significant economic impact on those who live and work in those areas.

Additionally, AWU noted that the layoffs come as Google faces pressure from regulators and lawmakers on issues such as antitrust and labor rights. The unions argue that the layoffs will only further damage the company’s reputation and make it more difficult for Google to address these concerns.

Google has not issued an official statement regarding the union’s statements or allegations.

