Laid off Google employees say they’re fired without a humanitarian element





In a recent announcement, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., announced it would lay off 12,000 employees, roughly 6% of its global workforce. This marks the company joining a number of other tech giants such as Meta and Amazon, who have recently announced mass layoffs.

Many Google employees affected by layoffs are now sharing their experiences on LinkedIn.

Keller Smith, a Google employee who has been with the company for more than eight years, said the shocking part of the whole ordeal was his inability to contact his manager after being fired via email. He stressed that he was very grateful for his time at the company, but it would have been better if there was an element of humanity in the whole process. Need to be part, he said in the post.

Another Googler, Justin Moore, who worked as a software engineer for over 16 years, had a very similar experience. He didn’t even receive an email at the time, according to his post, and found out about his dismissal after his access account was deactivated at 3am. “This is also a reminder that work is not your life. Live your life, not your work,” he said.

The layoffs are a result of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and companies competing to protect their bottom line. The pandemic has significantly reduced advertising revenue, the company’s primary source of revenue. As a result, the company had to make tough decisions to cut costs and ensure its long-term viability.

Job cuts are taking place all over the world, with most layoffs starting in our US offices.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company’s priority is to provide support to affected employees and will provide retirement packages and job search assistance. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai added.

Pichai also emphasized continued investment in areas he believes will drive future growth and innovation, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

In the US, Google offers 16 weeks of salary plus a two-week retirement package for each year at Google. All bonuses and remaining holidays for 2022 will also be paid.

