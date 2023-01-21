Google’s layoffs are far-reaching, as Paige and Brin consulted on AI





Google announced today that it will furlough 12,000 employees, or just over 6% of its workforce. As of September 2022, Alphabet has 186,779 employees. The layoffs affected many departments and roles within Google and Alphabet.

In addition to the massive leak detailing what AI capabilities could be unveiled at I/O 2023, the New York Times reports that Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced in December that reported that it had “several meetings with company executives” about deploying AI capabilities.

The two have no formal roles other than Alphabet’s directors and controlling shareholders. CEO Sundar He was invited to Pichai, where Paige and Brin “reviewed Google’s artificial intelligence product strategy.”

They pitched their ideas by approving plans to build more chatbot functionality into Google’s search engine. And they provided advice to company leaders who made AI central to their plans.

Meanwhile, according to The Information, the job cuts were far-reaching in terms of job titles and departments. Affected people worked on Android and Chrome (platforms and ecosystems), search, and the cloud. Today’s tweets from those in the US who have been laid off confirm their areas and roles (engineers, developer relations, community). Job cuts in Africa, Europe and the Middle East could take months to complete (via Business Insider).

Employees who were laid off included those who had previously received high performance reviews and those who held managerial positions with compensation packages of $500,000 to $1 million a year, according to managers who told The Information. staff were included.

The Google Brain AI Lab was said to be “relatively unaffected” and is currently working to incorporate its technology into various products and features. However, the broader Google Research organization (according to Bloomberg) is seeing some headcount cuts. Google’s health ambitions, particularly tools for clinicians, will have a “smaller footprint” going forward.

Google is also “consolidating some of its robotics efforts between Alphabet and Google, which has the net effect of slightly expanding its overall robotics efforts within the research organization.”

Speaking of Alphabet, The Information reports that Waymo (self-driving cars and ride-hailing), Wing (drone delivery) and Everyday Robots (robotics) were affected.

