Top Stories: New MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, HomePods and More





surprise! It’s been a very busy week for Apple. We knew there were some new product announcements and they were in development, but it was thought that they might not launch so soon.

There’s a lot more to be announced in the coming weeks as the new product launches, but read on for more details on the announcements.

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod and more

Apple made a rare January product announcement this week, introducing refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, a refreshed Mac mini, a new full-sized HomePod, and more.

For those looking for a quick rundown of all the new products announced this week, we’ve compiled a rundown of everything Apple has announced this week.We’ve also compiled all the coverage of the following announcements, along with details on each new product: Apple Unveils His New MacBook Pro With M2 Pro/M2 Max Chips, Up To 96GB RAM And More

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for up to 20% faster performance and up to 30% faster graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 96 GB of RAM, features Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port that supports an 8K external display, and an hour of battery life.

The laptop is currently available for pre-order at Apple’s online store. The first deliveries to customers and sales in stores will begin on his January 24th.

Apple also updated the Mac mini with new M2 and M2 Pro chip options, thus ditching the final Intel-based Mac mini. There are no design changes, but the M2 Pro configuration comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port.

The new Mac mini is available for pre-order now at Apple’s online store. The M2 base model starts at a low price of $599. Apple unveils new $299 HomePod with full-size design, S7 chip and more

The second-generation HomePod features a nearly identical design to the full-size HomePod, which will be discontinued in 2021. Pass music from iPhone, support for spatial audio. The speaker also supports Matter for controlling smart home accessories.

The new HomePod is available for pre-order now for $299 in White and Midnight colors and will be available on February 3rd.

In a press release about new Unity watch bands for Apple Watch, Apple said matching Unity wallpapers for iPhone will be available in iOS 16.3 next week, confirming a software update rolling out next week. .

The only major new features added in iOS 16.3 are support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts and the optional Advanced Data Protection global expansion for iCloud accounts. Apple Unveils Black Unity Sport Loop with Matching Apple Watch Faces and iPhone Wallpapers

Apple released a special edition Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch this week in honor of Black History Month. According to Apple, the band, which is currently available for $49, features the word “Unity” woven into the fabric with red, green, and black threads, paying homage to the Pan-African flag.

Apple has also released Unity-themed iPhone wallpapers and watch faces for iOS 16.3 and watchOS 9.3. MacRumors Newsletter

