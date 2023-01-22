Is Austin’s economy insulated from massive tech layoffs?





Austin (KXAN) – Another major Austin-based tech company has announced major layoffs.

On Friday, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it would cut 12,000 jobs across the company. This is the biggest layoff for the company.

In a message posted online, CEO Sundar Pichai deeply apologized for the job cuts.

“This is a heinous and unacceptable act by a company that made $17 billion in profits last quarter alone,” Alphabet Workers Union-CWA executive chair Parul Koul said in an email to KXAN News. said.

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) said it had not yet received a WARN letter to Google or its parent company Alphabet.

The WARN Act is a federal law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to provide at least 60 days’ written notice of site closures and mass layoffs affecting 50 or more employees.

In late 2022, Austin’s heavyweight colleagues, including Meta and Amazon, announced layoffs and hiring freezes at their companies.

Despite the turmoil in the tech industry, the Austin metropolitan area’s economy is growing.

The region’s unemployment rate is lower than the rest of the state and the country, according to the latest employment figures released by TWC on Friday.

So is Austin insulated from these big tech cuts?

Matt Patton, executive vice president of Angelou Economics, said:

Patton predicts that 2023 will be another productive and strong year, with Austin outperforming the rest of the country in job creation.

“That doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges, or that some of those decisions should be ignored, because they affect people on a very personal level. is a much better place than others that may be experiencing similar disruptions to their economies,” he said.

He appreciates the diversity of Austin’s businesses.

“It’s a very strong economy locally, and it’s not dependent on any one thing or any particular company,” Patton said.

Roland Pea, senior vice president of global technology and innovation for the Austin Chamber of Commerce and Opportunity Austin, said:

Pea cites Austin’s metro startup scene as a good example. This is worth more than his $128 billion record high.

“I think that plays a role in what we see in terms of how robust we are,” he said. Whether it’s a corporate entity, a start-up, international or elsewhere, it’s the United States…companies are successful here and have the right ingredients to help them succeed. It’s attractive because it’s a lot more successful.”

Pea said companies like Google are restructuring due to the economic situation, which could present an opportunity for Austin.

“Where are the most efficient areas? Where are the areas where we can deliver on our budget? Where…are there areas where we can excel beyond?” And Austin is a very good place for that. and has proven itself during the pandemic.

At Tuesday’s briefing, TWC said Lone Star State has yet to really see the impact of the layoffs. 2022 will be Texas’ second strongest year on record, and the state is showing plenty of growth.

KXAN’s media partner in the Austin Business Journal showed that Google is just outside the top 30 private employers in the Austin area with 2,000 employees.

HEB tops the list with over 20,000 employees, followed by Dell with 13,000, Ascension Texas with just over 12,000, and Amazon with 11,000.

