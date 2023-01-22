US Aerospace Manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Opens New Engineering Hub in India NXP Semiconductor Opens Silicon Innovation Lab





US aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney opened its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru on Friday (January 19).

According to the company’s official statement, the work to be done at IEC will include elements such as aerodynamics, mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitneys’ broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines. This applies throughout the product lifecycle, from development to field support and maintenance.

The IEC is expected to create over 450 jobs over the next four years.

The IEC is co-located with the Pratt & Whitneys India Capabilities Center, which will open in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently launched Collins Aerospace Engineering and Global Operations Center.

NXP Semiconductors

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar opened the Systems and Silicon Innovation Lab at NXP Semiconductors campus in Bengaluru on Friday (20th January).

New state-of-the-art lab to design, validate and validate NXP technologies in security, connectivity, sensing and processing to build market-specific system solutions in automotive, industrial, IoT and consumer sectors used for .

Minister said: I wish NXP to keep up the good work by working closely with startups and partnering with his ecosystem locally to jointly create solutions for the Indian market.

He added that government initiatives like the Design Linked Incentive scheme are particularly focused on strengthening the country’s startup ecosystem. Global companies are now required to engage in corporate-startup collaborations to give impetus to new IP and SoC areas, the specific needs of the Indian ecosystem, and system solutions for his ESDM incumbents in India.

