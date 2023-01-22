Employee of 16 years at Google fired at 3am: 100% disposable”





Faceless giants like Google view their employees as 100% disposable, says an engineering manager at the tech giant has been laid off from the Mountain View-based company’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. He said he was one of 12,000 employees. .

Employee Justin Moore says his 16+ years at Google have been pretty incredible.

After working at Google for over 16.5 years, I was one of 12,000 lucky people to be let go by automatic account deactivation at 3am this morning. Mr. Moore did not receive any other communication on LinkedIn that the boilerplate website (which is now inaccessible) that you gave up should have received, so he has no other information. He’s really proud of the work he and his team have done over the years.

This is also a painful reminder that work is not your life, especially that large, faceless employers like Google see you as 100% disposable. he further wrote.

Moore ended the post with a quote from Sir Andrew Burton’s Ballad. According to him, this is one of his father’s favorite sayings.

Alphabet layoffs

The layoffs, which are global and effective immediately for the company’s employees in the United States, were announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in an internal email. As Pichai says, this difficult news will not only affect teams including HR and some corporate functions, but also some engineering his teams and product teams.

In the United States, terminated employees receive full pay throughout the entire notice period (minimum of 60 days). In other countries, layoffs are subject to local laws and practices and may take longer. In these countries, employees receive support consistent with local practices.

