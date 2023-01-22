Google’s Fuchsia and Area 120 cut headcount significantly





Among the many divisions affected by Google’s widespread layoffs, the Fuchsia operating system and Area 120 incubator teams have been cut significantly.

On Friday morning, Google began massive layoffs, pushing 12,000 employees out of the company. The implications of this move are still actively unfolding, but additional details are beginning to emerge.

According to the New York Times, a significant portion of the Google employees responsible for the Fuchsia operating system were included in the wave of layoffs. A statistic that 9to5Google can corroborate is that of his 400 individuals involved in the project, at least 16% have been fired. Given that only his Google employees in the United States have been laid off so far, this number could rise further in the coming weeks.

Prior to these layoffs, Fuchsia appeared to be on an upward trajectory within Google. After years of Skunk Works projects, the company’s ground-up operating system has grown to power the Nest Hub series and is ready to be used on the next device. , there are even signs that Google is ramping up Fuchsia development in-house.

Considering Google’s overall headcount is set to be cut by about 6%, the Fuchsia team appears to be a more direct target for layoffs than other departments. It’s not yet clear what this means for future projects.

Meanwhile, Area 120, once known as Google’s incubator for ideas like Smart Reply and GameSnacks, was reportedly all but dismantled by Friday’s layoffs. According to Bloomberg, the department has been reduced to his three core projects and nearly all other employees have been laid off.

The move comes just months after the Area 120 division was cut in half in September. At the time, the move was framed as a refocusing of Area 120 to tackle “AI-first projects.” His three remaining projects in the incubator are set to “graduate” this year, possibly ending Area 120.

