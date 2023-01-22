Google parents say 12,000 jobs must be lost





Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., announced Friday that it will cut 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its global workforce. It will be the latest tech giant to shrink after years of abundant growth and hiring.

Job cuts will affect work globally and across the company, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email, saying, “He takes full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here. ,” he wrote.

Pichai said the company expanded too quickly early on in the covid-19 pandemic, and surged demand for digital services for at-home consumers forced the company to focus on its future core products and technologies, such as artificial intelligence. I need to refocus.

In a memo to employees posted on the company’s website, Pichai said he was “recruited because of economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.”

Google joins a list of other tech companies that have laid off workers after concluding that they laid off workers too much in the belief that the pandemic-fueled boom represented the new normal.

Amazon, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Twitter, Salesforce and others have announced thousands of job cuts.

Overall, tech companies have cut more than 190,000 jobs since early 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks industry layoffs.

The move marks the end of an era when the tech industry experienced uninterrupted growth, expanded rapidly, and competed for employees with fancy benefits and high salaries.

Founded in 1998, Google helped define Silicon Valley’s work culture, which affects companies well beyond the technology sector.

Overall, at the end of September 2022, Alphabet had approximately 187,000 employees.

“The company has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high,” said Chris Hohn, managing director of TCI, adding that Alphabet’s workforce has grown 20% annually since 2017. pointed out that

The cuts announced on Friday come as Google faces competition from rivals offering new ways to find information on the internet.

For example, ChatGPT, created by a company called OpenAI, has captivated users by providing clear answers to their questions and queries.

“These are critical times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our top priorities,” Pichai said. You can bet big on

He said the company “has a huge opportunity ahead” of artificial intelligence, a key area of ​​investment for Google.

Profits still strong

Even as Alphabet and other tech giants promise to cut staff and become more efficient, companies are still making amazing profits.

In 2021, Alphabet reported a profit of $76 billion and revenue of around $258 billion. However, the tech sector has not escaped the effects of rising interest rates and a weak global economy.

Alphabet’s revenue took a hit as the advertising industry struggled and businesses bought fewer ads on Google’s search engine and YouTube. The company’s cloud computing business continues to lag behind Amazon and Microsoft.

In October, Alphabet announced a 27% decline in quarterly net income. The company reported its latest financial results for 2022 on February 2nd.

At Google, the company has made a series of cost-cutting moves in recent months, canceling its next-generation Pixelbook laptops and shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia entirely.

In January, Alphabet’s biotech division, Verily, announced it would cut 15% of its workforce.

Alphabet says U.S. employees will receive 16 weeks of salary plus a severance package that includes two additional weeks for each year they work at Google.

Dismissed workers are also entitled to six months of paid medical care. Compensation for workers outside the United States is determined by local labor laws, the company said.

Alphabet Inc. shares climbed more than 3% in pre-market trading to close at $99.28 in New York, up 5.7% after announcing job cuts early Friday.

Elsewhere in the tech sector, Microsoft this week announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it would lay off 18,000 employees, or 1% of its total workforce.

In November, Meta Platforms announced more than 11,000 job cuts, about 13% of its workforce.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he halved the then-about 7,500 employees.

Information for this report was provided by Adam Satariano of The New York Times. By Mark Bergen, Julia Love and Davey Alba of Bloomberg News (WPNS). By Barbara Ortutay, Michael Liedtke, and Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press.

