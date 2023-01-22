Google Layoffs: Google Layoffs: Read the full email CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees





Joining the big tech layoff bandwagon, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced Friday it will cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its global workforce.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced in an internal memo that the layoffs will affect employees in all areas, including engineering, product, hiring and corporate teams.

Pichai said he takes full responsibility for the decisions that brought us here.

“I am confident that due to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI, we have great opportunities ahead of us,” he wrote.

Pichai added that the tech giant will support employees looking for their next opportunity.

Here is the full text of Sundar Pichai’s email regarding the job cuts:

Find a story that interests you Dear Googlers, I have some difficult news to share with you. We have already sent another email to affected US employees. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.

This means we are saying goodbye to the incredibly talented people we have worked so hard to employ and have loved working with. The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

The past two years have seen dramatic growth. To keep pace with that growth, we have adopted economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

We believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us because of the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, you have to make a difficult choice. That’s why we undertook a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our top corporate priorities. Removed roles reflect the outcome of that review. Across alphabets, product areas, features, levels and geographies.

Retiring Googlers: Thank you for all you do to help people and businesses around the world. Your contributions are invaluable and we appreciate them.

This transition won’t be easy, but we wanted to support employees looking for their next opportunity.

In the United States:

Properly pay employees during the notice period (minimum 60 days). Also, in addition to the 16-week salary, every additional year at Google he offers a severance package starting at two weeks, speeding up the vesting of his GSU by at least 16 weeks. Fully paid 2022 bonus and remaining vacation time.Provide healthcare, placement services, and immigration support for those affected for six months.Outside the U.S., in line with local practice Support your employees well.As a company with nearly 25 years of history, they have had to go through difficult economic cycles. These are critical times to increase focus, rebuild our cost base, and direct people and capital to our top priorities.

Constraints in some areas allow you to bet big in others. Our AI-first transformation of the company a few years ago was a breakthrough for our business and the industry at large.

Thanks to these early investments, Google’s products are better than ever. We were also ready to share an all-new experience for users, developers, and businesses. We have a huge opportunity in front of us to use AI across our products, and we are ready to tackle it boldly and responsibly.

All this work is a continuation of a healthy disregard for the impossible that has been central to our culture from the beginning. If you look around Google today, you can see that same spirit and energy driving what we do. That’s why I’m optimistic about my ability to fulfill my mission, even in the most difficult days. Today is certainly one of them.

I think there are a lot of questions about how well we can move forward. We will have a Town Hall on Monday. Check the calendar for details. Until then, take great care as you absorb this difficult news. As part of that, if you’re just starting work, start working from home today.

