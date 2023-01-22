After ChatGPT “Code Red”, Google turned to Larry Page and Sergey Brin for help





According to The New York Times, Google enlisted Larry Page and Sergey Brin to help combat ChatGPT. The pair reportedly met with executives to discuss the company’s artificial intelligence strategy. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

Google owner Alphabet has asked co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for help after issuing “Code Red” following the release of OpenAI’s burning tool, The New York Times reports. .

The November 30th release of ChatGPT raised internal concerns about the continued dominance of Google’s search engine. CEO Sundar Pichai said he held a conference on Google’s artificial intelligence strategy in December, and the company reportedly issued “Code Red” after AI bots quickly gained prominence. .

The calls from Pichai to Page and Brin came more than three years after he stepped down from his executive position, The Times reported. The co-founders will remain on Alphabet’s board of directors.

According to the report, Page and Brin held “several” meetings with executives last month to strategize about Google’s AI and approved plans to build more chatbot functionality into its search engine.

Page and Brin haven’t been deeply involved in the company’s operations since 2019, and their only visit to the Silicon Valley office was to check out the “Moonshot” project, an anonymous source told the paper.

Former Google senior vice president Vic Gundotra told The Times that the co-founder was always enthusiastic about AI. Page was reportedly unimpressed with Gmail’s new features in 2008, saying, “Why can’t that email be created automatically?”

An Alphabet rep told The Times:

The company did not respond to an insider’s request for comment.

As Google grows concerned about the threat posed by ChatGPT, Insider Thomas Maxwell has identified 12 strong players working on the technology needed to fight back.

The chatbot, which has amassed 1 million users in just 5 days, according to Insider reports, streamlines the search process. They can also take on complex tasks like writing children’s books, responding to Hinge matches, writing cover letters, and even providing career coaching advice.

The buzz around chatbots has also raised concerns about misinformation. An AI expert told his Insider that AI itself cannot do fact-checking and distinguish between verified facts and false information. Bloomberg reported that it can also provoke racist and sexist reactions.

Google on Friday announced job cuts that would eliminate 12,000 jobs. “I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said in an email to staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-larry-page-sergey-brin-help-chatgpt-code-red-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos