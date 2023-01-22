Yokota Air Force Base supports Space Systems Command in historic U.S.-Japan space partnership > Air Force > Article Display





Yokota Air Base, Japan (AFNS) — Yokota Air Base’s own 374th Mission Support Group and Host Air Mobility Command Unit, 730th Air Mobility Squadron, delivered the first of two payloads hosted by the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command. supported Japan’s geo-based Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, January 17.

The handover marks a historic step for the U.S. and Japanese governments to solidify their commitment to strengthen their space partnership in line with their respective national space policies and to recognize their shared interest in ensuring space security. I’m here.

“The 374th Airlift Wing and Air Mobile Command have been integral in working with Japan to meet the U.S. commitment to joint deterrence. The ready payload represents an important milestone in the mission. “

The 374th AW’s contract specialist secured critical domestic security support contracts for the QZSS mission, while logistics specialists were responsible for the physical delivery of eight pallets of QZSS onboard payload equipment. Together the team received the payload and successfully transported it from Yokota Air Base to a partner facility in Japan.

“The real MVP of this effort is the Contract Company and Logistics Reserve Corps,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Malatesta, deputy commander of the 374th MSG. “The 374th MSG is honored to join this historic bilateral effort to raise awareness of the space domain.”

Malatesta added that it is very rewarding to see the culmination of months of planning and preparation successfully executed.

“This is an exciting and important mission,” said Lieutenant Joe Santiago, QZSS-HP’s chief of logistics and security, coordinating with Space Force and Air Mobility Command to ensure safe transportation from Hanscom Air Force Base. Without partnerships, deliveries would not be possible, he added. From the 66th Air Base Wing in Massachusetts to the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan. “QZSS-HP’s success depends on the contributions of many of his partners on the US side of the mission, including Yokota and Hanscom partners.”

The payload delivery follows a historic memorandum of understanding signed two years ago between Japan’s National Space Policy Office and the U.S. Space Force.

Once the payload arrives in Japan, the SSC program will begin the next phase of integration into the two QZSS host satellites, preparing for launch and effectively uniting the two nations in space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3271487/yokota-ab-aids-space-systems-command-in-historic-us-japan-space-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos