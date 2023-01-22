Daily Tech One-Day Event Returns to Stoneleigh Park





After last year’s hugely successful Dairy-Tech, the event will once again return to Stoneleigh Park on Wednesday 1 February 2023 to bring together all the latest breakthrough technology and innovation.

Dairy-Tech is a platform for launching new products and offering a range of speaker sessions addressing key topics impacting the industry, providing progressive It continues to target dairy professionals. The event recognizes the transformation of the sector in recent years and farmers must be competitive and able to match both their size and system to available resources and milk contracts.

Regardless of the cost base, a successful dairy business of the future must be informed, resilient, proactive and efficient.Dairy-Tech believes that dairy farming has become a specialized industry. We aim to provide this platform while recognizing

Dairy-Tech also provides visitors with the greatest possible exposure to new and exciting industry innovations relevant to their business despite wide variations in cost bases and systems.

This year’s event attracted 298 exhibitors, presenting 86 new, innovative and technologically advanced products and 54 technology speakers who are passionate about helping future businesses.

New this year is the Lameness Village, which helps farmers manage lameness in their herds with access to expert support, advice and tools. This was initiated due to the increasing attention given to the problem as part of the government’s animal health and welfare pathway, which positions lameness as one of its major priorities.

There are also many resources available to help farmers tackle the deployment of environmental land management (ELM) schemes, including talks from various Defra representatives, including Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer.

Regular favorites are also featured, such as the Daily Hub, which provides guidance and insight on key industry issues, and the Innovation Hub, where new products, ideas, technologies and concepts are discussed.

Matthew Knight, show host and managing director of RABDF, said: Whether you’re understanding how to get the most out of your ELM, finding ways to cut costs, rethinking your business, or improving the price of your milk, Dairy-Tech 2023 has it all. It contains.

We are also fortunate to have Professor Frank Mitloehner, two renowned global dairy speakers from the Department of Animal Science at UC Davis, USA. He joins Dr. Matt Utt, Zoetis Senior Dairy Analyst, US speaker, for an overview of how to understand the basics of dairy profitability.

Mr Knight added: Agriculture has undergone some significant changes and this year his Dairy-Tech grasped what was happening in the industry and gave farmers and landowners the most pertinent advice on how to adapt to some of the changes. An ideal place to provide

It is also a great opportunity for farmers to gain access to some of the new technologies that may qualify for grant support under the Farming Investment Fund.

The event prides itself on being a place for all things related to new technologies, concepts and techniques, and embracing some of these new products has never been more important.

Dairy-Tech provides suppliers with a platform to meet the needs of the modern dairy professional and provides farmers with support, information and advice to run a sustainable and resilient dairy business while empowering them exposes you to new and exciting industry innovations relevant to your needs and business.

Tickets purchased before the show are £17 per person and £20 on the day. Additionally, members of the British Dairy Farmers Association (RABDF) will receive two complimentary tickets to the event.

Access by car

Stoneleigh Park is located 1.5km east of the A46 dual lane road between junction 15 of the M40 and the A45 dual lane (Birmingham to Coventry, Rugby, junction 17 on the M1). The A46 north connects to Junction 2 of the M6 ​​over Coventry.

Stoneleigh Park is located on the B4113 road between Leamington Spa and Coventry. However, visitors by car are transported to the site by event signage, using his B4115 road which runs parallel to his A46 between his A452 and B4113 near Stoneleigh village.

by train

The nearest train stations are Coventry, Warwick Parkway and Leamington Spa. These stations can be reached by train from London Marylebone Station, Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International (Airport). Buses run from Coventry Station to Stoneley Park and Leamington Town Centre. Taxi distance is approximately 3 miles.

international flight

Birmingham International Airport is the most convenient airport for visitors. From the airport train station you can reach Coventry station in 15 minutes.

Coventry Airport itself is mainly used for charter flights, and East Midlands Airport is about 45 miles north, with indirect rail links via Derby, Leicester and Birmingham.

bus

Visit www.networkwestmidlands.com for more information on bus timetables.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thescottishfarmer.co.uk/livestock/dairy/23263850.one-day-dairy-tech-event-returns-stoneleigh-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos