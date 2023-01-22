Google parent Alphabet cuts thousands of jobs, joins mass layoffs at other tech giants





Google employees were worried about when they would be laid off after seeing their colleagues at competing tech companies lose their jobs en masse. Then, on Friday morning, some users were unable to access their corporate accounts.

The Alphabet Inc-owned company ultimately decided to cut 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce. Employees describe an impersonal but mostly orderly transition, communicating primarily through the same technology products they built and giving direct answers to individuals as to whether they were included There was no

Some have learned that they have lost their jobs through messages sent to their personal email addresses. There was no central way to see which roles were eliminated, so the remaining employee wrote to a colleague on his Google chat on the messaging app to see if it worked. If not, that means the person has lost their job, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

About 6% of Google’s headcount was cut on Friday. Credit: AP

In messaging apps and internal chat rooms, employees began to form hypotheses and share their fears about the future. The layoffs appeared to be structural rather than performance based. With performance reviews not finalized later this month, some were worried that their roles still risked being eliminated, according to multiple employees who spoke to Bloomberg.

Workers who lost their jobs flocked to messaging platforms like Discord and Slack to stay in touch.

For months, the search giant refrained from dropping its ranks as tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms laid off thousands of employees. When the cuts were made, they appeared to affect a wide range of companies.

After working at #Google for 20 years, it’s hard to believe that I was unexpectedly emailed about my last day. What a slap. I wish I could have said goodbye to everyone face to face.

The company’s prized artificial intelligence team appeared to have escaped largely unscathed. In a message to employees announcing the job cuts, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai framed the job cuts as a way for the company to increase its focus on artificial intelligence.

