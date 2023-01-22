Google cuts 12,000 jobs amid tech woes





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said on Friday that it will cut nearly 12,000 jobs around the world, citing changing economic realities as it became the latest U.S. tech giant to enact a major restructuring. announced to reduce

The layoffs come a day after Microsoft announced it would cut 10,000 jobs over the next few months. This follows similar cuts by Facebook owners Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which helped prop up the tech sector in a recession.

The job cuts follow a massive hiring surge at the height of the coronavirus pandemic as businesses rushed to meet demand as people moved online to work, school and play.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced dramatic growth,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.

“To keep pace with that growth, we hired for economic realities that are different from those we are currently facing.”

Pichai said a review is underway to ensure that employees and their roles are aligned with the company’s priorities, adding that the workforce will be cut by about 12,000 positions.

Alphabet employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide as of the end of September 2022. The cut equates to his just over 6% of all employees.

The layoffs will be “across departments, functions, levels of responsibility and geographies,” Pichai added.

“The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.”

‘Unsustainable’

Pichai said the cuts “clarify the focus” on priorities, including artificial intelligence.

“Constraints in some areas allow us to bet big in others,” he said.

Google’s world-dominating search engine is under pressure with the emergence of ChatGPT, a Microsoft-backed chatbot that can generate complex, human-like content in just seconds.

Microsoft says the technology will be used to power longtime Google search rival Bing.

Google has stepped down from its day-to-day role at the tech giant, asking founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for help in responding to the threat posed by chatbots, according to a New York Times report.

Brin and Page met with Google executives several times last month for brainstorming sessions, The Times reported.

Google declined to comment directly on the Times report.

Google spokesperson Lily Lin said:

“We continue to test our AI technology internally, confirming its usefulness and safety, and look forward to sharing more of our experiences externally soon.”

Pichai has announced a retirement package for U.S. employees who will receive at least 16 weeks of salary, bonuses for 2022, paid time off, and six months of health insurance.

He said he “remained optimistic about his ability to carry out the mission, even on the most difficult days.”

Wall Street welcomed the price cut. Alphabet shares are up more than 5% since the official trading day ended, taking him to $98.02.

That’s because Meta shares are up 35% since announcing 11,000 job cuts on November 9, and Amazon shares are up 13% after laying off 18,000 people earlier this month. We tracked the impact of job cuts on other tech giants.

Analysts say the high-tech artillery used to be a waste and show no slowdown on the horizon.

Daniel Ibso of Wedbush Securities said the layoffs underscored a prolonged period of irresponsible spending across sectors hit by “overgrowth.”

“The reality is that tech heavyweights are being overhired at an unsustainable pace, and darker macros are now forcing these layoffs across the tech sector,” he said.

Nearly 194,000 industry employees have lost their jobs in the US since early 2022, according to technology site Layoffs.fyi. That doesn’t include what Alphabet announced on Friday.

