Women’s Basketball Visit No. 17 North Carolina Sunday Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech women’s basketball rushes to Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Sunday 17/20 to face North Carolina. Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels tumble at 4pm on the ACC network.

Georgia Tech (10-9, 1-7 ACC), No. 17/20 North Carolina (13-5, 4-3 ACC)

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 4:00 PM ET | Chapel Hill, NC | Carmichael ArenaTV: ACC Network | Watch Live Online: John Brickley | Analyst: Debbie AntonelliRADIO: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets AppPlay- by-Play: Richard Musterer

Live stats: click here

After its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory of the season, Georgia Tech hopes to extend its winning streak to two on Sunday. Four yellows in his jacket combined to score in double figures against Syracuse and lead Georgia Tech to victory. Cameron Swartz led the league with 17 points, while Tony Morgan had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

North Carolina enters the contest with back-to-back victories over ranked opponents. Most recently gave No. 13 Duke his 61-56, his first ACC loss of the season. With this win, the Tar Heels pushed their winning streak to his fourth straight, marking his fifth win against a ranked opponent this season. Deja Kelly leads her UNC offensive, averaging 16.1 points per game, while Alyssa Ustby leads Grass with her 9.1 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech played UNC in Atlanta last season, but the Tar Heels are leading the all-time series 60-21. Tech held UNC to just 38 points last season, kept the Heels in the shooting clip at 29.1%, and snapped a four-game skid against UNC, Tech was his first at Chapel Hill since 2012. Aim for victory.

Alexander-Tharpe FundThe Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 student-athletes at Georgia Tech. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Basketball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/womens-basketball-visits-no-17-north-carolina-sunday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos