The next tech billionaire could come from Africa

African youth prefer to tap into local innovation and believe that the next tech billionaires could emerge from the African continent, according to the recently announced African Innovators or Copycats. Exploring stories about Africa’s tech power by nonprofit Africa No Filter, according to a report.

Surveys were conducted in Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The report interviewed 4,500 people between the ages of 18 and 35 to explore their perceptions of Africa-led innovation.

We also attempted to assess whether they are influenced by dominant narratives that tout Global North countries as good innovators.

Using random sampling, we reached 500 respondents in each country.

The questions were created by GeoPoll and Africa No Filter (ANF) and conducted in English, French and Arabic.

Africa’s image as an innovator appears to be overshadowed by stereotypes of a backward continent, mostly recipients of global North innovation, but research shows that young Africans (79%) are poor I believed that it was possible for a country to produce great innovations. You can influence the world.

72% said their country could create tech billionaires.

The majority of respondents (62%) believed in the power of African innovation and preferred to use available regional innovation.

Technology and innovation have rapidly influenced the shaping of the world, including Africa.

Regional innovation has transformed healthcare, the way Africans do business, and the way African governments and citizens interact.

By 2021, Africa will account for 70% of total global mobile money transactions, with the continent likely to lead fintech.

Last year, 109 African fintech startups raised more than US$1 billion in growth capital.

ANF ​​Executive Director Moky Makura said: The youth’s positive attitude towards innovation across the continent and at home shows that there is a lot of potential in this field. Young people are interested in innovating and supporting local innovations.

We commissioned this report because we want to understand how innovation resonates with young Africans. The report shows that while respondents value innovation and innovators in their countries, more can be done to remove barriers such as lack of infrastructure.

The report also highlights that the West is not always the best when it comes to innovation. He 62% of respondents believed in the power of African innovation and preferred to use available regional innovation.

The next biggest innovation could come from Africa. Of his respondents, 48% see no reason why innovators cannot come from Africa, and 24% said innovators already exist.

Africans also trust local innovation. He said 62% of respondents would prefer to trust and use local innovation over international innovation. West Africans (66%) were the most positive regionally, while Kenyans (71%) were the most supportive nationally.

Innovation can come from anyone, but government is not seen as the most important driver of innovation. 50% of respondents believed that everyone should innovate out of necessity and curiosity, but 44% felt that government regulation was a barrier to innovation. rice field. Only 37% said governments are primarily responsible for innovation.

African youth are well aware of their country’s technological innovations. 64% of them said they are aware of the different innovations that exist in their country. There was also a high level of awareness of innovation across the continent.

Innovation is encouraged and supported wherever you are. 59% of her respondents felt that there is innovation and support for innovators and that their country has an enabling environment. Respondents in Kenya (67%) and South Africa (65%) feel that innovation and technology are encouraged. Only 39% of respondents in Nigeria and 49% of respondents in Ghana agreed.

Infrastructure deficiencies are a major barrier to digital technology and innovation. 53% of him cited infrastructure deficiencies as a major obstacle.

