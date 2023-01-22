Amazon surprised me with a kind gesture (yes I said Amazon)





Chris Macisik

No, I didn’t feel well. Here in the Bay Area it rained for 14 years. At least, that’s what it felt like.

Yes, I got grumpy. what are you going to do about it

And how to exchange your old device for an Amazon gift card

At that time, I sit and read a book, sit and watch sports, sit on a stationary bike and read a book, and watch sports.

Once a day, I stepped into my mailbox to see a rogue financial planner, mortgage broker, or real estate agent trying to sell me a dirty product.

technically incorrect

There was only a postcard from a terrible plumber, but there were some Amazon packages on my doorstep.

With a moderately dazed mind, I picked them up and put them inside. He seemed to be ordering books again, a habit he could not stop.

Then I looked at the parcel above and stared at it for a few seconds.

This is a typical Amazon bubble wrap envelope. Inside it was only his one book, a monograph. However, someone at Amazon decided to put it in a plastic bag for a little more protection from the downpour.

Perhaps this happens to you all the time. You probably live somewhere where it rains a lot more than it does here. To me, this simple gesture reminded me of a real human doing something to please other humans, given the weather.

Just because.

The plastic bags were similar to what you would find in a grocery store for fruit. It was not an Amazon brand. It was a simple clear plastic bag with a knot tied at the top.

So I reached out to Amazon and asked who in the supply chain was responsible for this small act of kindness. were you the driver? In fact, is there any company policy regarding delivering packages in bad weather?

Sadly, I didn’t get a revelation from the company.

Because of our greed and laziness – oh, admit it – we often forget the hard working people. They deliver what we would easily find in stores. I wish I could have moved from the sofa to the door.

They go to work in the warehouse in the rain while we work from home.

They drive vans loaded with surveillance technology to bring hairspray, underwear and household items to the country. Sometimes you don’t even have time to urinate.

Meanwhile, they are also not treated very well at work. Amazon has yet to sell its benevolence as an employer to the world. For some reason, every time I hear an Amazon executive talk, the only emotion it evokes is a shudder.

Also: Amazon’s Top 12 Tech Gifts

Still, someone, somewhere, cares about me being lazy at home.

Many people say that brands are made by smart, quirky-dressed ad agency staff.

However, it is often the actions of individual employees that reinforce and sometimes create a positive brand image.

If all companies could treat their employees as if they understood it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/amazon-floored-me-with-the-kindest-little-gesture-yes-i-said-amazon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos