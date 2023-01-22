Milan Dordevic Wins Outstanding Leadership Award at Internet 2.0 Conference USA





Milan Dordevic, Director of Product Development and Innovation at Proctorio, received an Outstanding Leadership Award at the Internet 2.0 conference for his outstanding achievements in technology.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Milan Drudevic MBA, PMP, Proctorio’s Director of Product Development and Innovation Receives Outstanding Leadership Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technology in Winter 2023 Awarded. December 1921, December 2022 Internet 2.0 Conference at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA.

Organizers of the Internet 2.0 Conference said the award recognizes Dordevich’s outstanding contributions to the field of technology and leadership in driving innovation and growth across multiple industries for more than a decade.

“We are truly honored to receive this award and appreciate our contribution to the technology sector through a range of innovative solutions and product management approaches,” said Milan Doldevich. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication leading the R&D team.”

Over the past 15 years, Mr. Dordevich’s contributions to the technology field have played a key role in the success of cutting-edge projects and products in the educational technology, automotive and entertainment industries.

As a panelist on the topic “Artificial Intelligence: Investment Trends and Industry Applications” at the Internet 2.0 conference, Milan Dordevic brings international experience leading emerging technology projects in the areas of AI, Internet of Things, AR/VR and Cloud. shared. He also provided insight into the latest trends and innovations in the AI ​​space. He gave his take on what the future holds for AI, including potential challenges and benefits, and implications for various sectors such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and education.

About the Internet 2.0 Conference

The Internet 2.0 Conference is the premier three-day technology event that brings together growth leaders and experts in areas such as IT, cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain and e-commerce. Our mission is to foster shared learning and speed up development in these areas by facilitating the mutual exchange of ideas. The conference will feature a wide range of keynotes, panel discussions and brainstorming sessions by prominent speakers from the tech community. The three-day Internet 2.0 conference will feature key innovation announcements and discussion of emerging technology trends to watch in the coming years.

