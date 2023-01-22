‘Board should fire Sundar Pichai’: Technicians accuse Google CEO of laying off 12,000 employees





Google’s move to lay off 12,000 employees has shocked affected staff and outside techs. They have taken to social media to question decisions made by one of the Silicon Valley tech giants.

In an email to Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said he deeply regrets the move and takes full responsibility for the decisions that have led the company to this position.

But some tech leaders and affected employees wondered if Pichai was responsible for the decision, why shouldn’t he step down in the first place?

Vishal Singh, YourDOST’s director of engineering, said that if you make a bet wrong, you should pay the price. “Why should Sundar Pichai stay at Google?” he asked.

Singh said the board should fire him and said the same could be said of Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, who laid off about 10,000 employees. “Even politicians are expected to resign if they fail,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Mr Singh said the leader needs some compensation and cannot send a letter explaining the difficult decision. “It is getting away very lightly. They should pay the price for their wrong decisions. The responsibility remains with the top leadership,” he added.

On January 20th, Pichai said in an email to Googlers that he had some difficult news to share. He said the company has decided to cut its workforce by 12,000.

“I deeply apologize for that. The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” he said. Told.

One user, shocked by this decision, wrote, “If Google can do this, what can we expect from other users?”

Fired Google program manager Pulkit Pahwa said she and other employees would fear it was coming, but thought, “Google wouldn’t do it, but we did it.” Said he would kick it. “Yesterday was an unbelievable day to find out that a friend and colleague of hers you had worked with for years was laid off,” she said.

The Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) also criticized the company’s decision, saying it was unacceptable behavior for a company that posted $17 billion in profits last quarter alone. Alphabet is Google’s parent company.

Alphabet’s leadership claims “full responsibility”, but that’s little consolation for the 12,000 workers who are currently out of work. This is unacceptable behavior for https://t.co/bIsvMjKp6h

Alphabet Workers Union (AWU-CWA) (@AlphabetWorkers) January 20, 2023

Unions said workers couldn’t rely on Alphabet for secure employment, as evidenced by the vast subcontracted workforce, but tech workers built up a majority and employers were forced to invest in their jobs. It has become increasingly clear that workers must be forced to bargain collectively in order to save their livelihoods.

The union said, “It’s appalling that our work is first on the chopping block so that shareholders can see a few more points in next quarter’s chart.

