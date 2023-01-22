Bay Area tech expert explains the impact of Google layoffs on Silicon Valley and beyond





SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — Thousands of tech workers who thought they might be the industry’s next layoffs learned their fate on Friday.

Google’s parent company has announced it will cut its workforce by 6% in its largest layoff to date.

Tech companies that sat atop the financial mountain during the pandemic are feeling the effects of a return to normalcy.

The bottom line for giants like Meta, Microsoft, and now Google is to make their employees feel the heat.

SJSU professor and technology expert Ahmed Banafa said, “Incomes don’t justify our amount. This is what we’re going to see at the end of 2022: ‘We have to work hard, we’re going to make people That’s why I heard you say, ‘We’re going to evaluate it.’ The moment you hear something like this, it shows that the company is looking very closely at the bottom line and trying to cut costs.”

And Banafa says the cuts start with the workforce, as we saw on Friday at Google.

“I have a lot of friends who work at Google, so I’m really worried about them,” Banafa said. “I’m afraid to call them.”

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s 12,000 employees join tens of thousands of other employees recently laid off from companies across Silicon Valley as it considers its 2023 budget decisions.

That’s just months away from the tech sector, which employs more than 200,000 people, according to Banafa, and more than double the numbers seen in the last decade.

“During the pandemic, Google increased its workforce by about 30%. What they’re doing is what I call the ‘great reset,'” Banafa said. “They’re going back to the 2019 era. And even with the cuts we have, we’re nowhere near that. We’re still above that level.”

Banafa says these cuts have a trickle-down effect as thousands of employees have less money to spend, leading to cuts in other industries. But this is not permanent.

Employees are employed by other technology companies or in other technology positions at non-technology companies.

So while this may be a temporary recession, Banafa says this isn’t 2008 or the “dotcom, dot gone” era, and Silicon Valley’s prosperity will never abate.

“There are hundreds of companies in Silicon Valley, and Silicon Valley has never been defined by one company.

