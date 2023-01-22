Resilience Tech Hub Opens in Israel’s Most Resilient City





Sderot is a living incubator for resilience, says Yigal Bracha, head of the Gaza border city’s employment and economic development department.

Over the past 22 years, the approximately 32,000 inhabitants of Sderot have bore the brunt of tens of thousands of missiles, rockets and other incendiary bombs fired at Israel by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Sderot has been called the bomb shelter capital of the world, and although most of its young people suffer from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, its population is steadily growing and its cultural and academic institutions are thriving. doing.

Sderot Air Raid Shelter.Photo by Jewbask via Wikimedia Commons

All of this makes Sderot an ideal place to incubate high-tech ideas to strengthen the operational and economic resilience of local governments, and the emotional and physical resilience of citizens, after catastrophic events. on location.

Children and parents making kites at 7 Sderot Mall Center, June 11, 2018.Photo credit: Sderot City Public Relations Officer

The soon-to-open Sderot Resilience Incubator (SRI) will enable resilience tech entrepreneurs to use the city’s 20-year experience to identify and understand unmet needs, develop solutions, and test them. Become a hub.

The concept is unique. Several resilience hubs in the US are primarily aimed at providing renewable power and disaster relief due to climate-related events.

The Sderot Resilience Incubator will open next to the Sderot Resilience Center.Photo credit: Sderot Municipality

We have a lot of information, Bracha told ISRAEL21c. Thousands of people have been treated at the Sderot Resilience Center and there are first responders with her 20 years of experience helping people with resilience challenges.

Currently under construction next to the Sderot Resilience Center, the hub will provide simulators to train first responders and mental health clinicians around the world on how to use resilience technology for better outcomes. increase.

Yigal Bracha, Head of Employment and Economic Development at Sderot, said: Photo credit: Yigal Bracha

Sderot has rockets, but that’s just one example of an emergency, says Bracha, a former Amdocs employee. His long-term goal is to increase tech job opportunities in Sderot, where his 90% of the industry is low-tech.

Years ago, he spoke to a government official from the Philippines to learn how Sderot is helping civilians deal with trauma. Filipinos don’t have rocket attacks, but they do have an average of 25 earthquakes per year.

problem

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi has spent the past nine months working with Bracha and other partners, including defense industry veteran Moshe Shemi, to make the vision of resilience technology a reality.

Tech Entrepreneur and Business Development Advisor Israel Ben Sitrit has been named CEO of Sderot Resilience Incubator.

Yisrael Ben Shitrit, CEO of Sderot Resilience Incubator, said:Photo by snapshot

Ben Shitrit told ISRAEL21c that the hackathon was held on Nov. 29, where people from the city’s public safety, education, welfare and health departments explained their weaknesses and presented 15 challenges for the team to address. .

In addition to these local projects, SRI has launched a startup call and is currently selecting the five most promising proposals for the hub’s first cohort.

Everything from advanced urban communication technology to advanced therapeutic technology is being considered. One idea is to set up hot buttons so that vulnerable people can call for help quickly in an emergency.

City leaders are involved in the selection process along with IDF and industry experts. Former IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. (retired) Sami Turgeman. Oz Jacob, Vice President of Bynet Data Communications, said:

Selected startups will apply for grants from the Israel Innovation Authority, says Ben Shitrit. The IIA typically provides financial support of up to 50% of the approved startup budget, while for startups in the Gaza Envelope region he provides 75% support.

The hub also has a commitment of support from IBM in the form of hardware, cloud services, and information technology.

Currently, we are looking for venture capital and other forms of investment, says Ben Shitrit.

Sderot is the largest POC [proof of concept] It is also possible to provide models overseas. He points out that resilience technologies are needed all over the world.

Turgeman, currently chairman of Noga, which leads the development, operation and management of Israel’s power system, said SRI’s focus is to use our knowledge and experience to help others while at the same time improving Sderot’s economic situation. It emphasizes that it is to improve

Turgeman tells ISRAEL21c that social entrepreneurs can use technology to build resilience everywhere.

