Iran and Nigeria establish joint science and technology working group





Tehran Iran and Nigeria have formed a joint working group with the aim of expanding their ties in the fields of science and technology.

The decision to set up the working group was made during a meeting between Iran’s deputy science minister, Hasham Dadashpur, and Nigeria’s ambassador to Tehran, Yakub Santuraki Suleiman, IRNA reported.

In fact, the science and technology sector is very important and Nigeria is very interested in benefiting from Iran’s capabilities because Iran is developing in the field of science and technology, said a Nigerian official. .

I hope that the bilateral relationship will deepen in the field of science and technology, and that a lasting relationship will be established between the two countries.

Iranian officials said Iran and Nigeria have good opportunities to develop scientific cooperation and help each other thanks to their existing capabilities.

Nigeria is considered one of the most important countries in Africa. Therefore, the Ministry of Science has decided to expand cooperation with Nigeria in areas related to science and technology, Dadashpur added.

Iran plans to attract 250,000 international students and become a global hub, he said, adding: In addition to sending various delegations to other countries, we organize workshops and exhibitions to achieve our goals.

He emphasized that students are the best ambassadors for the transfer of science, knowledge and technology and can create unique opportunities for the future of both countries.

The formation of a joint working group is particularly important, as a roadmap needs to be drawn in order to utilize the capabilities of both countries.

House of Innovation and Technology

In 2021, Iran will open its first African Innovation and Technology Hub (IHIT) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The center will serve as a hub for the creation of innovative ideas, the commercialization of these ideas, and the export of Iranian knowledge-based products and services to East African markets.

By supporting innovative ideas and organizing technical and innovative events, IHIT becomes a platform for the development and promotion of knowledge-based enterprises, start-ups and creative industries in Iran.

trade with africa

Aiming to develop trade with Africa, Iran has opened eight trade centers in countries on the continent.

Mohammad Sadec Kanazadeh, an official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), said a network of eight business centers was active across Africa to provide a wide range of services to manufacturing and exporting companies with a strong presence in the African market. said to have been transformed. .

These centers are located in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria and South Africa, and this network will be further expanded and will be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar (March 20). am. .

Last June, TPO head Alireza Payman Pak said Iran would take the necessary steps to increase annual trade with African countries to $5 billion by 1404 (March 2025 to March 2026). said he was teaching

Peyman-Pak said trade with the countries mentioned is expected to reach $2.5 billion by the end of Iran’s current calendar year.

MG

