Google lays off 12,000 people, and Brin and Page are back

Crisis atmosphere at Google. On the one hand, a tech giant suddenly laid off 12,000 employees at parent company Alphabet, and on the other, it was forced to recall its two founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The two entrepreneurs, who have been away from the giant’s operational control since 2019, are back on base from their world-distant ‘buen retiro’ to create the biggest search engine they’ve ever faced during Google’s dominance of the search engine. I had to face ChatGPT, which is dangerous. Developed by OpenAI, he is one of the most advanced artificial intelligence products, his content generator that can process essays and papers in minutes, revolutionizing the way he surfs the internet. There is a possibility.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai fears ChatGPT could threaten its search engine thanks to the ease of understanding the instructions it receives and its ability to use natural language. . He generates 60% of the group’s revenue from advertising.

The real threat comes from Microsoft’s attempt to integrate a miracle bot into the search engine Bing. For years, Bing has remained a stellar distance from Google, with between 3-4% of the market.

The IT giant invested $1 billion in 2019 and is in talks with OpenAI, a research firm led by former Y Combinator heads Sam Altman and Elon Musk (later released from the board) in 2015. It is said that. 2019), Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn.

But competition isn’t the only concern for Google CEO Pichai. In the past few hours, Pichai has fired his 12,000 employees at his CEO, Alphabet Universe, via email.

“I have difficult news to share,” said Pichai, who launched an email announcing Maxi’s dismissal, declaring he would take “full responsibility for the decisions,” and the Mountain View giant saying that others had already done. Tech giants such as Meta, Twitter, and Amazon describe themselves as fitting themselves into the cut.

In fact, Google is also dealing with a moment of decline across the tech sector that has already produced mass layoffs of about 13% for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, which has forced about 11,000 employees home. I have to. What we talked about here and more recently Microsoft.

“These are, as Pichai wrote, critical moments for improving our goals, reviewing our cost base, and directing our talent and capital to our key priorities.”

The CEO emphasized that during the pandemic, the company enjoyed exponential growth, allowing for a very different hiring plan than the “economic realities” we face today. We believe there is a great opportunity ahead of us because of our strength, the value of our products and services, and our first investment in artificial intelligence.” bottom).

