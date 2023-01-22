Opinion: Technology needs more humanity





Why is crypto still important?

There is a paranoid fear that some inexplicable, incomprehensible Federal Reserve macabre technocratic cabal might one day ruin ordinary money! There is the success of the younger siblings who have made a lot of money in the field, and accept what lures a generation with bleak job prospects to try to get rich from their bedroom anyway.

But is that all? You might think we urgently need to find a purpose for our technology, which consumes more electricity than Australia does, but we have failed to develop any real-world functions beyond paying ransoms, drugs, or child pornography. , once you get past the more stupid theories, you’re left with little more than slogans. It’s high tech.

What I’m talking about goes far beyond cryptocurrencies: a lack of purpose, a lack of reason for society to keep creating more and more new things in Silicon Valley, characterized by technology despite the cost. Driven by invented stories, technology will inevitably boost human progress.

In Valley’s story, it’s best to leave it to the Luddites to interrogate this advance. But the confident march of new technologies into society requires critical appraisal. The casualties of progress are piling up, raising the question of why we introduced such technology in the first place.

The societal impact of social media is not only proven to distort public discourse by spreading misinformation faster than the truth can keep up. As many observers have also complained, they replace physical social connections with online ones, constructing an alternate reality open to manipulation for the pursuit of profit.

Deployed by corporate managers to automate processes and take over increasingly complex decisions, robots have built better agents. But its reputation rests on unverified assumptions. First, automation will inevitably improve a company’s profitability. Second, the results of this progress should be shared widely throughout society.

Stories say that more productive firms expand production and hire more workers. Automation also creates new tasks for humans to do within the enterprise. Income growth in line with productivity creates demand for new products and services, further promoting employment. And more competition for labor will push up wages.

But while these propositions make sense, at first glance they don’t really apply to what we see in the real world, where job growth happens mostly in cheap unions like McDonald’s and 7-Eleven. Hmm. Anyone who thinks the benefits of automation are widely shared is not paying attention.

A new wave of economic research on the consequences of technological change finds that technology’s bias toward automation can explain most of the widening wage gap, with less educated workers being pushed out of work and seeing wages fall. polarizing the labor market between And mostly college graduates or not graduate students.

Technology certainly requires new jobs and opens doors to new jobs, but they too are skewed toward highly educated workers and workers with only basic skills whose jobs have been taken over by machines. are rarely provided to

According to research by economists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, and Utrecht University, the economy produced large amounts of middle-wage production and clerical jobs between 1940 and 1980. However, many of them are now lost. The jobs that have been created since then have either been high-paying professional jobs or low-paying service gigs.

Now we just have to wait for artificial intelligence to make a big leap forward. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai has called the most important thing humanity has ever tackled will open up a whole new realm of human activity, as valley money likes to call disruption. make it a thing Displaced workers in the next version of ChatGPT will now play their usual role in the story of progress: run over.

The problem of progress isn’t just how we share our achievements. Profit is really the issue. Elon he may remember Musk admitting that humans are underrated. After his attempts to automate Tesla’s assembly line led to delays and malfunctions, he rarely admitted to error. Mistakes are common. Technology’s contribution to productivity is often difficult to find.

As Daron Acemoglu of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has observed, a lot of automation has a modest effect on the bottom line. Think McDonald’s automated customer service and touch screens. In any case, he has two reasons why managers do automation. That progress, that everyone is automating, and that the costs to workers displaced by new technology are irrelevant to companies. So even with very little earnings, it’s worth it.

Innovation, in some ways, is happening at a breakneck pace. In 2020, the US Patent Office issued over 350,000 invention patents for him. That’s nearly six times his 1980 figure at the dawn of the digital revolution. However, total factor productivity during this period grew by only 0.7% per annum on average, less than a third of its growth rate from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Tech optimists in Cupertino and Mountain View tend to dismiss the dire numbers as mismeasurements of data missing out on all good things, but many serious academics believe that all good IT is not necessarily We’re getting closer to the idea that it won’t necessarily bring about a productivity revolution.

Innovation is undeniably cool. So we survive the diseases that used to kill us on a regular basis. We can access and process an unimaginable amount of information. Without new technologies, we cannot meet the challenges of decarbonizing the economy and mitigating climate change.

But as Acemoglu and his MIT colleague Simon Johnson point out in their forthcoming book, Power and Progress, due out in May, the long story of modern evidence and human technological development is far-reaching. We make sure that nothing about new technology that brings prosperity is automatic. Whether or not to do so is an economic, social and political choice.

They argue that Silicon Valley should not feel entitled to make the call. As the venture capital industry seeks opportunities for AI to take over more and more tasks and decision-making by playing Go, practicing law, and analyzing markets, Acemoglu and Johnson believe that technological advances are driving society into the dark. I am afraid that I am driving you down the path of

What if, instead of increasing productivity, AI simply redistributed power and prosperity from ordinary people to those who control data? What if we impoverished a billion people? What if we enforced biases based on, say, skin color? What if it destroyed democratic institutions?

There is mounting evidence that all these concerns are valid, they write.

Skynet can be avoided. Technology doesn’t have to lead us to an oligarchic dystopia. The past 150 years are filled with technological breakthroughs that have empowered workers and lifted all ships.

Think mouse and graphic computer interface, Excel, or email. These inventions expanded human capabilities rather than extinguishing them. Arguably the most significant technological revolution in our history, the transformation of the agricultural economy into an industrial powerhouse has made the working class much wealthier.

We have amazing tech tools at our disposal. The question is whether to deploy them in a way that complements humans, or discard them like redundant castoffs in the march to progress.

It may not be clear how to deploy technology along a more human-centric path. We build tools that expand what humanity can do. One thing is clear, though. It requires unwavering decisions about the direction of innovation from technology oligarchy that profit from human eviction and social marginalization.

Second, they can spread misinformation, attract audience attention, and build social media platforms that are not optimized to maximize advertising revenue. You may not be able to replace your corporate American customer service representative with a machine that doesn’t offer such things. And we may not accept accelerating climate change just to find new ways to pay for the illegal.

