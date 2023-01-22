Royal Dairy Innovation Award for Dairy Tech in Stoneley





Three finalists have been shortlisted for this year’s Royal Dairy Innovation Award and will compete for the prestigious title to be judged at this year’s Dairy-Tech at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire on February 1st. increase.

Finalists were selected from over 25 entries made by online submissions to the RABDF.

Sponsored by the Center for Innovation and Excellence in Livestock (CIEL), the award recognizes companies that exhibit practical products or services at this year’s Dairy-Tech. This could be the most important innovation for dairy farming in the future.

This year’s finalists are:

SmaXtec TruDrinking is the first bolus to measure cow water consumption and instantly detect any abnormalities in water supply or cow health. The bolus also records body temperature, rumination and activity, so it can highlight possible health problems in cows long before they show any visible signs.

UFAC Envirolac Proven Palm-Free Fat Supplement for High Yielding Dairy Cows. This product has been proven to improve milk yield and quality while offering a lower carbon footprint than palm oil-based fat supplements. It is designed to increase the energy density of the diet while increasing milk yield and composition, improving cow health and fertility.

HerdVision Auto Mobility and BCS provide real-time data on herd health and nutrition. Using small digital cameras placed above the race and integrated with an intelligent online surveillance system, 3D images are captured and fed back live. Data is delivered directly to the user’s phone or tablet to support day-to-day administrative decisions.

The three finalists will be asked to present their products to an independent panel of judges at 9:45 am at Dairy-Tech, an innovation hub. This year’s judges are dairy farmer and race director Tim Downs, CIEL’s head of innovation Dr. Mark Young, and Michael Halliwell, commercial director for last year’s award-winning product Cattle Eye. am.

Winners will be announced at 3:55pm at Innovation Hub and will receive a signed, framed certificate and trophy from Princess Royal later this year.

This year, Dairy-Tech will showcase over 85 new products and services, with 300 exhibitors on the floor at Stoneleigh Park on February 1st. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.dairy-tech.uk.

