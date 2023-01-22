1 in 5 New Cars in California to be Zero Emission by 2022: Data





Teslas are a common sight on the roads around Los Angeles and San Francisco, with data showing that sales of electric vehicles in the state are on the rise.

One-fifth of new cars sold in California in 2022 will be zero-emission vehicles, the state said Friday.

Last year, authorities set an ambitious goal to increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) on public roads in a bid to reduce greenhouse gases from internal combustion engines.

The California Air Resources Board announced in August that it will set an aggressive timeline to phase out and phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035.

On Friday, the California Energy Commission announced that 18.8% of new vehicles sold in the state in 2022 will be EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, which California includes in the zero-emissions category.

Ten years ago that number was 2%.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “California is a zero-emissions vehicle with groundbreaking policies and investments that foster innovation, create good jobs, and extend access and affordability (to zero-emission vehicles) statewide. We continue to lead the emission vehicle revolution.”

“We will continue to focus on the communities most affected by the escalating climate crisis and continue to move forward to enable a clean transportation future in California.”

Data show Tesla continues to dominate the EV market, with about two-thirds of the 346,000 zero-emission vehicles sold this year being built by Elon Musk’s company.

California already accounts for the majority of electric vehicles in the US, with 1.4 million of them on its roads, and about 40% of all US ZEV sales are in the state.

Their popularity skyrocketed in the years since they were seen as nothing more than novelty golf carts for treehuggers content to drive only a few dozen miles (kilometers).

Mainstream manufacturers such as Ford and Mercedes have entered the market head-on, producing everything from small runarounds to luxury sedans to rugged pickups.

Still, the vehicle remains more expensive than comparable fossil-fuel powered vehicles, with critics saying only a federal subsidy of up to $7,500 is viable for many buyers.

Proponents, however, say the incentive is a necessary short-term support that will fade as increased adoption drives economies of scale and drives prices down.

California, the largest automobile market in the United States, has a great influence on national standards.

Environmentalists say that by encouraging manufacturers to follow California rules and produce more attractive and cheaper EVs, opposition from non-liberal states will be overcome and America will consume more gasoline. We want to wean ourselves from our dependence on automobiles.

Human-induced global warming is already increasing the average global temperature, affecting weather patterns and exacerbating natural disasters such as wildfires and storms.

Scientists say dramatic action is needed to limit the damage, pointing to curbing emissions from fossil fuels as key to the fight.

