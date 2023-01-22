Gurman: Apple isn’t working on the new HomePod Mini





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple likely isn’t working on a new version of the HomePod mini smart speaker.

In the latest edition of the “Power On” newsletter, Gurman explained that he doesn’t believe Apple is “actively working” on a successor to the HomePod mini.

After the new full-sized HomePod came out, many users started asking about updating to the mini model. But at this point, I don’t think Apple is actively working on such a product. His latest HomePod doesn’t include any major new features that aren’t already on the $99 mini, so there’s no obvious reason to update the model. Sure, getting more colors, a cheaper price, better sound and a mic would be nice, but the real improvements probably have to be made on the backend with Siri and app integration.

The HomePod mini was announced at Apple’s iPhone 12 event in October 2020. Less than half a year later, Apple has ditched the original his HomePod, leaving the HomePod mini as the company’s only smart speaker until this week when Apple reintroduces his full-size HomePod form factor.

The newly reintroduced HomePod brings many features previously exclusive to the HomePod mini, including the Apple Watch S series chip, U1 ultra-wideband chip, Thread support, temperature and humidity sensors, a larger backlit touch surface, and more. Offers. Illuminate from edge to edge.

In August 2022, Gurman said Apple was considering releasing an updated version of the HomePod mini in the future, but didn’t provide specifics on when or what potential new features. bottom. He said the update is unlikely to be “super-impressive,” suggesting changes to the HomePod’s smaller siblings will be minor, but those plans appear to be shelved for now. am.

popular stories

Apple releases new firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

Starting with the 5B58 firmware released in November, Apple today introduced the new 5B59 firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, original AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Apple doesn’t provide readily available release notes on what’s included in the updated firmware update for AirPods, but the company maintains supporting documentation with release information. is not…

iOS 16.3 for iPhone launches next week with these 4 new features

In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be rolling out next week. This software update is available for iPhone 8 and later and includes several new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we summarize iOS 16.3’s larger features, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts worldwide…

Apple breaks 13-year tradition with new products in January

Apple this week broke with the tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. Apple unexpectedly announced several new products this week, including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max, new Mac minis with M2 and M2 Pro, and the latest HomePod. Did. As is sometimes done, Apple has updated its latest…

New Mac Mini with M2 Pro Surface Beats M1 Max in First Geekbench Score

Geekbench Scores for Newly Announced Mac minis with M2 and M2 Pro Chips Reveal Significant Performance Boost Compared to Previous Generation Mac minis and Previous M1 Pro and M1 Max Devices Did. The scores show that the Mac mini with M2 Pro achieved a single-core score of 1,952 and a multi-core score of 15,013 on a 16 GB unified memory configuration. for…

iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: What’s NewWednesday 18 Jan 2023 6:32am PST by Sami Fathi

Apple today announced that iOS 16.3 will be available to iPhone customers next week. This brings several new features and enhancements to his iPhone customers around the world. In today’s press release announcing the new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for the new iOS 16 wallpaper.In addition to iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, .. .

Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

The first graphics-focused benchmark results for Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have been revealed, giving us a closer look at the GPU performance improvements. According to Geekbench’s Metal Score, the new MacBook Pro’s M2 Pro with 19-core GPU and M2 Max with 38-core GPU have about 30% faster graphics performance than the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and Apple’s Consistent with advertised claims. . The…

Apple announcement roundup: new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, HomePod and more

Apple made an unusual January product announcement this week. We’re celebrating Black by introducing refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, refreshed Mac minis, a second-generation full-size HomePod, and new Unity bands for Apple Watch. history month. Apple also revealed that iOS 16.3 will be rolling out next week. A summary of Apple’s announcement is available at…

‘Exquisite’ audio quality revealed in hands-on experience with new HomePod

One of the first hands-on experiences of the new 2nd Gen HomePod offered new details on the quality and performance of the latest smart speakers compared to the original HomePod launched in 2018. He shared his experience with the speaker during a listening session by Apple for members of the media. according to …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/22/gurman-apple-not-working-on-new-homepod-mini/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos