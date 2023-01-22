343 says it’s still making halo despite layoffs and speculation





Halo Infinite

microsoft

343 has issued a brief statement that reinforces the idea that it continues to create Halo for Microsoft after mass layoffs hit the company as part of a broad cut of 10,000 employees at the giant. bottom.

“Halo and Master Chief are here. 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including the best of Halo, including epic story, multiplayer, and more.

This brief statement was meant to quell rumors that 343 had been pulled from Halo after these layoffs and general poor performance from Halo Infinite. Still, it raises more questions than answers.

For epic stories, Halos’ plans for the next Master Chief have always been unknown outside of the Paramount Plus series burning source material. While no concrete plans were made for future Infinite Story content starring Master Chief, nor was there any public information about a new mainline game that would continue his story, there was something called Halo: The Endless. There were vague rumors of infinite.

On the multiplayer side, it was assumed that 343 would continue to pump out live Halo seasons and create updates, but in fact the biggest upcoming multiplayer Halo development is in this mystery project that a certain affinity is working on. Yes, some sort of Halo spins into Battle Royale. In F2P standalone games. It’s not made by 343, even if it uses infinite technology.

Halo Infinite

343

One of the questions I raise about this whole situation is, if 343 keeps working on Halo indefinitely, why? produced a number of seriously flawed entries, with Infinite being perhaps the most problematic, with a year-long delay that resulted in an inability to produce a consistent live game.In Microsoft’s flagship shooter franchise Wild is always struggling to stay within the top 20 most-played Xbox games of all time when it should be.

Maybe a change in leadership could turn things around, but we still have little idea what happens next other than vague rumors.343 itself. This is a strange situation, and I’m not sure if 343 keeping the Halo keys here for another decade is the right move.

