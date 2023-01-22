Apple should build AR with Meta Quest





Apple’s first VR-AR or “mixed reality” device is expected this year, and it already appears that its follow-up product is on hold.According to Bloomberg’s trusted Mark Gurman, a planned set of AR glasses. is not immediately available from Apple. It’s not a problem. AR glasses don’t look imminent.

After visiting Las Vegas to try out some new technology for future VR and AR headsets, one thing is becoming more and more obvious. The difference between these two scenarios is bigger than you might think.

All-day AR glasses that are practical, compelling, have good battery life, work with your phone, and actually act as legal prescription glasses haven’t happened yet, but the parts are in place. is on the rise. Companies like Meta have been promising his 10-year road trip to these glasses. Perhaps that applies to everyone else as well. I’ve seen smart glasses that look real but don’t do much, and glasses with AR that feel chunky and do some things, but they don’t work well with my vision and I still can’t figure out how to do it on my phone His Qualcomm, a chipmaker, is working on this. Google, Apple and Samsung will also have to settle someday.

In the meantime, VR already has a very real and fairly popular product that most families I know in the everyday world are familiar with: Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2.

That recognition is by no means trivial. Consider the Quest’s place in your everyday life, much like the Amazon Echo was years ago. Affordable and good enough to do some things really well. The Quest 2 is basically a game console. Where Meta struggled was figuring out how to expand its base beyond gamers.

The Quest 2: A recognizable and existing product category already exists.

James Martin/CNET

Following Meta’s playbook is what I expected Apple to do. Heck, I think most companies do that. The Quest 2 does what most people imagine and more. This is pure wireless instant magic.

The Quest 2 has its drawbacks. In fact, these problems occur the more you use them. I found my connections with friends and social spaces to be weird, buggy, prone to lags and disconnections, and overly basic avatars. Battery life is bad. For a fitness app that the Quest 2 does surprisingly well, it’s still not very good at actually managing sweat or keeping your glasses from fogging up.

Meta is the high-end, work-focused Quest Pro after the Quest 2 and hopes to open up new ways of working by creating virtual monitors around your laptop, but connectivity and display quality are among the most Not enough to do clever experiments. At the time. You can see your laptop’s keyboard through the Quest Pro’s pass-through camera, but typing feels clumsy, not as good as with just a laptop, and you can’t look at your phone’s screen to check your messages. The Quest can show you phone notifications like the basic smartwatches of a decade ago, but you can’t interact with them.

These VR headsets can also do basic AR with pass-through cameras. “Mix reality” with a pass-through camera and layer VR on top to show the real world in a more fuzzy video. The effects are sometimes quite astonishing, and even approach the sensations experienced with early AR headsets like the Microsoft HoloLens 2.

So where does that put Apple? Clearly, headsets are coming soon. According to Bloomberg’s Gurman, the next goal for this first expensive headset is to work on a more affordable model. It’s like Meta’s approach to Quest and Quest Pro turned upside down. And there’s a lot Apple could focus on making his entry into VR (and AR) worth the effort.

Razer’s upcoming improved head strap for the Quest 2 shows that comfort is still needed for VR.

James Martin/CNET Improving comfort and fitness

The Quest 2 is already an affordable fitness device that pairs with a watch to display your heart rate and fitness stats. Apple clearly has an edge with the time spent developing the Apple Watch, fitness and health tracking, and Fitness Plus subscription video workouts that overlay fitness stats.

Apple allows you to highlight your workout and fitness with the headset, available with comfortable, breathable straps and an exercise-friendly facepiece. Meta is starting to realize they need to improve the comfort of VR. His recent Razer partnership with CPAP maker his ResMed-made head straps demonstrates the need for better materials. We expect Apple to make this aspect an important part of the headset’s benefits. There are other benefits as well. Apps like Beat Saber and Supernatural use music for fitness, and Apple already has all Apple Music at their disposal.

Better connectivity with laptops, iPads, phones and watches

Right now, VR headsets have a really hard time working well with everything else around us. I’m having trouble connecting my Quest to my phone all the time. To work on your laptop, you need a dedicated third-party app that must be installed on your laptop and powered on.

Apple, on the other hand, has focused on handover and continuity everywhere with AirPods, HomePods, iPhones, Apple Watch, MacBooks and Apple TVs. This is what the VR headset needs to look seamless and integrated with the rest. I want to check the clock and operate apps in VR. Or use my phone and look at the phone too. Suddenly I grab my laptop and my headset connects. Incoming call? no problem. Sending and receiving things from my phone or laptop to myself, having all the files and things I need and not feeling like I’m taking a vacation from them. That’s what Apple’s headsets are trying to achieve.

That’s the best case scenario. As with the first Apple Watch and iPhone, the headset’s actual day one features can be disappointing.

better social

Everyone thinks of the metaverse, but there aren’t many big social spaces that work well in VR. Microsoft’s Altspace is useful, but it often feels empty. VRChat is wild and , full of big features and ideas, and feels like a nasty explosion that’s hard to jump into. Even if these platforms work for concerts and events, the limits on how many people can be in at a time, lags and drop-offs, not to mention avatar limitations, are tradeoffs for other ways you can connect. phone or laptop.

Apple may not be able to work this out any better for experiences at scale, but for more intimate, few-person FaceTime-like moments, Apple can make shared experiences in VR work better. Meta hasn’t finished social VR yet and someone needs to finish it.

The Meta Quest Pro controller, like most VR controllers, has buttons and analog sticks. Is this the only answer?

Scott Stein/CNET Can Apple Make a Better Controller? (Or None?)

The Quest 2 controller is fine, but all VR relies on inputs like the same game controllers for headsets. Apple’s headsets are likely to rely more on hand tracking and wearable input like the Apple Watch. Meta is finally working on a game-changing long-term transition to neural input wristbands, but it’s unclear if this approach will succeed.

The Quest platform has continuously improved hand tracking over the years. However, hand tracking without physical feedback and relying on specific gestures is currently an imperfect solution. Perhaps Apple will try hand tracking using the Apple Watch or iPhone for haptic feedback, or find a smaller accessory.

I’ve been experimenting with haptic technology lately, trying to imagine how VR might think to new inputs. This headset feels like the biggest opportunity Apple has ever faced to create an entirely new type of input device that could have a big impact on the landscape. ‘s AR glasses could be the input accessory that seems feasible every time.

This is a Varjo XR-3 mixed reality in a virtual kitchen that captures me looking through a window at myself in a real room. Mixed reality can, in theory, get wild.

Build more interesting mixed reality with Varjo

Meta Quest Pro promises to blend AR and VR with mixed reality capabilities, but there aren’t many apps that take advantage of its extras yet. I’ve seen amazing demos of mixed reality in VR using his ultra-high-end Varjo XR-3 connected to a PC. At least I showed you how a VR headset can start to feel like an interconnected portal to your own network. the reality of your own home. Apple could start experimenting with more compelling AR moments with its high-end VR headsets, at least rolling the ball on something that works before AR glasses are ready in a few years.

Smaller sessions in VR might make more sense at this point

I don’t use VR all the time, but it applies to most people. Perhaps Apple should start right there. It’s no surprise that we want to wear AR glasses everywhere. In the meantime, the VR headsets we have at home are meant to be worn occasionally but not all the time, and are the safest place for most people to start. That’s why Quest is actually what people use.

This is also a way to avoid dealing with the problem of meeting your actual prescription vision needs with everyday glasses. VR headsets may require a prescription, but they often fit perfectly with the glasses we already have. I prefer an easy-to-fit solution: VR doesn’t have to be something he spends his days on. Put up with an hour or two that really helps. This is a big enough step forward for me.

Editor’s Note, Jan 20: Added reference to quest Meta’s hand tracking.

