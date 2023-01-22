Can artificial intelligence take over marketing?





The good: AI will revolutionize marketing.

Cons: AI will make many of us unemployed.

It’s street language, it’s partly true, and partly wrong. As AI and digital transformation ninja Jaspreet Bindra puts it (be sure to check out his Digital Gadfly podcast on Business Line Online), he says there will be two kinds of marketers in the future.

AI will therefore make good people smarter, better, more efficient and more creative. Bleddy, as Goan’s friend Ramos once told me (in another context), there are no shortcuts for the lazy who thinks life is all about drinking feni and pressing the green button.

ChatGPT has been getting a lot of buzz lately, but AI has been around for a while in various marketing applications. Here’s what AI is already doing (for more advanced marketers):

Make your targeting more precise

Make your ads more personalized

Easier content creation

Ad automation and optimization

These areas include chatbots, speech recognition, email automation, and CRM tools. All are of course much needed and have already been proven time and time again. I’m interested in the question of whether AI can take over marketing.

Remember the philosophical puzzle, The Ship of Theseus? What if it happened in your marketing organization and AI tools took over the whole function?

Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom presented a similar, now-classic thought experiment to explain this in 2003. Bostrom imagined a super-intelligent robot programmed with the seemingly harmless goal of manufacturing paper clips. Robots eventually turn the whole world into a giant clip factory. Here are some examples of AI failures and successes in marketing.

Microsoft’s chatbot Tay was trained based on conversations that take place on Twitter so it can automatically post and chat in real time. Tay picked up on the wrong conversations, especially ones that included prejudiced language about certain races. Microsoft immediately stopped the experiment.

Amazon once used an AI-powered recruiting tool to vet new job applicants. The tool scanned resumes submitted to Amazon over the past decade to find patterns that helped identify the best candidates at scale. The only problem was that the resumes were heavily skewed towards men, and he cheekily concluded that perhaps the best jobs were for men.

Mondelez Indias Is Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge? Campaign featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan used AI to create India’s first hyper-personalized ad. The ad featured local retailers in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow according to their PIN. We also saw SRK lip-syncing the name of the store in Deep His fake mode. I conclude with two of his quotes about AI. (But it’s not about marketing.)

The development of full AI could mean the end of humanity. AI will take off on its own and redesign itself faster than ever. Humans, limited by slow biological evolution, cannot compete and will be superseded.

Stephen Hawking

We need to pause and evaluate: How can we harness the potential of AI not only for entertainment, art, etc., but also for large-scale social transformation and inclusive development?

Abhishek Singh, Digital India Corporation

Shubho Sengupta is a digital marketer with experience in analog advertising agencies.He can be found at @shubhos and talks passionately about food, fetishes and football

Published January 22, 2023

