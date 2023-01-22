iPhone 15 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s flagship phone series





Apple plans to launch the iPhone 15 series of smartphones by the end of 2023. According to leaks and speculation, the iPhone 15 series is likely to come with lots of new features, and a major design overhaul is also expected. some are highlighted.

The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a nicer design with curved edges, similar to the current generation Apple Watch. Besides, the iPhone 15 Pro series is also said to feature thinner bezels, resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The iPhone 15 Pro series’ dynamic island is said to be similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s, so the front camera setup for the iPhone 15 Pro series will be the same as the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Finally, the leak also hints that 3D CAD renders of the iPhone 15 series will start appearing online by March or April, revealing a few more things about the upcoming iPhone series. Become.

The source explains that the iPhone 15 pro max (aka ultra) is very beautiful. Thin bezels and curved edges give it the same effect as the Apple Watch.

When will the iPhone 15 series be released in India?

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series in India and around the world in September 2023.

Will the iPhone 15 series look much different from the iPhone 14 series?

Yes, the iPhone 15 series could have a curved frame instead of a flat frame like the iPhone 14 series. What’s more, the iPhone 15 will have a dynamic island instead of a notch like the iPhone 14 series.

Will the iPhone 15 Pro have a more premium design?

Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro series will likely feature a titanium midframe, which gives it a more premium look and reduces the weight of the device by a few grams.

Which processor will the iPhone 15 series have?

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely feature the A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 15 Pro series will utilize the new A17 Bionic processor. This is also said to be Apple’s first processor manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process.

Will the iPhone 15 Pro offer Dynamic Islands?

Yes, at this time all four iPhone 15 models, including the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are said to feature Dynamic Island.

What is the camera function of the iPhone 15 series?

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will feature dual-camera systems, while iPhone Pro models will feature an improved triple-camera system with a periscope zoom lens.

Will the iPhone 15 series have a lighting port and USB Type-C port?

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are said to have a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

What is the iOS version of the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 series ships with iOS 17 out of the box. This will be announced at the upcoming WWDC 2023.

