Google celebrates Chinese New Year 2023 with Year of the Rabbit doodle





The Chinese New Year is off to a great start, and Google is celebrating the occasion with a series of Google Doodles.

Chinese New Year 2023 marks the beginning of the Lunar Year of the Rabbit (Year of the Rabbit) today (January 22), and Google celebrated it with an ornate stylized logo with the company name inside a jumping rabbit. .

“Every year after the first lunar new moon, communities around the world prepare decorations, cook celebratory foods, and gather with loved ones to welcome the new year,” Google says in the doodle’s description (opens in new tab). ).

RELATED: What is the moon phase today?Moonphase 2023 explained

This version of the Lunar New Year 2023 Google Doodle was made for South Korea. (Image credit: Google)

“Chinese New Year traditions date back thousands of years to a well-known legend. A mythical beast called the Nian was known to appear each year on the eve of the Chinese New Year and terrorize people and livestock. ,” the company added. “The loud noises, the red color and the fire frightened Niang, so it became a tradition for families to decorate the door with red paper, set off fireworks and keep lanterns burning all night.”

The year of the rabbit follows the year of the tiger in the lunar calendar.

“This year is the year of the rabbit associated with peace and prosperity,” Google wrote in its description. The doodle artwork is made of paper to honor the long Chinese New Year tradition of Chinese paper-cutting (Jianzhi). ”

This version of the Lunar New Year 2023 Google Doodle was created to mark the beginning of the Year of the Cat in Vietnam. (Image credit: Google)

Google has released several different versions of the 2023 Chinese New Year. This includes versions of Vietnam (opens in new tab) known as South Korea (opens in new tab) and Vietnam (known as Tet and Year of the Cat (opens in new tab)).

“This holiday, known as Tet in Vietnamese, is celebrated in local communities every year during the Tet Festival. People often travel to the homes of extended families to welcome the New Year with feasts. It is celebrated over three days and a time of connection.You will visit temples and ancestral burial grounds with friends and colleagues.During family feasts, people usually eat vegetables, banh chung I eat pickled green onions.

“This is the Year of the Cat and is associated with prosperity, cleverness and dexterity. is made of.”

If you’re looking for a great sight to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Venus and Saturn will shine very close after sunset at planetary conjunction. You can watch the Venus-Saturn conjunction in a free webcast at 11:00 AM ET (1600 GMT).

Email Tariq Malik at [email protected] or follow @tariqjmalik. Follow @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.

