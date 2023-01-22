Google has laid off 12,000 employees and this is the retirement benefits the company provides.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai notified employees of the layoffs in an email on Friday. Pichai said he takes full responsibility for the decisions that have led the tech giant to make such tough decisions.

New Delhi, updated: Jan 22, 2023 12:50 IST

Sneha Saha: After Microsoft, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that he would lay off 12,000 employees worldwide. The company’s CEO notified employees of the layoffs by email on Friday.Pichai said he takes full responsibility for the decisions that have led the tech giant to make such tough decisions. He also acknowledged that Google has adopted it in recent years. In an email to employees, Pichai said, “The past two years have been a period of dramatic growth. We hired it for reality,” he said.

Google layoffs have begun in the US and will follow in other countries (possibly India as well) in the coming days. In countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices,” Pichai said.

Full text of CEO Sundar Pichai’s letter to Google employees who lost their jobs: Thank you for your hard work

Google’s CEO has announced that he will pay severance pay and many other benefits to affected employees. He said affected employees in the U.S. will get full notice (60 days minimum) and “severance package starting at 16 weeks of salary plus two weeks for each additional year at Google.” It said it would “accelerate the vesting of GSUs for at least 16 weeks.” , 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time, and “six months of health care, employment services, and immigration support for those affected”. committed to support employees affected by

Pichai took full responsibility for the mass layoffs and apologized to affected employees. “I am very sorry. The fact that these changes affect his Googler’s life weighs heavily on me. I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.”

In the email, Pichai thanked Googlers affected by the layoffs and offered all kinds of support where possible. In an email, Pichai said, “To the Google employees who are leaving us, thank you for your hard work in helping people and businesses around the world. Your contributions are immeasurable and we thank them for their I am grateful to the

Earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that he would furlough 10,000 employees worldwide. The company said it would lay off thousands of employees as a result of “changing macroeconomic conditions and customer priorities.”

Microsoft’s CEO, who announced the layoffs, wrote in an email to employees that they are “less than 5% of the total employee base, and some notices are being made today.” Before Microsoft and Google, big tech companies like Amazon, Twitter, and Meta laid off most of their employees in the past few months.

— end —

release date:

January 22, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-is-firing-12000-employees-and-here-is-what-the-company-is-offering-in-severance-2324215-2023-01-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos