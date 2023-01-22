A very personal gadget and personally I am disturbed





I’m not the man I used to be, and many men’s magazines say I should be — and certainly Dr. Jordan Peterson says I should be.

I’m still fine with it and doing the best I can.

So I confess I’m not jumping on the all-male bandwagon and driving horses mad or mad.

But perhaps I feel the urge to mention a particular class of gadgets for men that I’ve resisted for far too long: personal shaving machines.

I’m sure it’s a good idea. I’m a little unsure if the way it’s going to be advertised is, well, completely enlightening.

I stumbled upon a new ad for Beard Hedger on Manscaped.

Or, according to Amazon’s more comprehensive description, “MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger Premium Precision Beard Trimmer, 20-length adjustable blade wheel, stainless steel T-blade for precision facial hair trimming, cordless waterproof wet/ dry clipper.

How do you introduce such a useful product to the world?

Can you show us the world’s strongest men shaving before a game? Can you show me the columns of

technically incorrect

Or do you show a famous golfer and his son talking about how, in his father’s time, women were said to have liked men downstairs furry?

You might speculate that Manscaped chose the last option. Golf legend John Daly and his son, University of Arkansas golfer Little John Daly, discuss dad’s penis orchard.

Dad asks his son which club to use. Little John somehow believes that Dad is talking about his beard and suggests that Dad try out this little machine.

“Manscape?” Dad says. “Son, in my day women liked fairway grass.” Then he seems to be about to show his son the grass.

Can you hear the ho-ho-ho?

Look, it’s me, not you.

I can tell you that it’s perfectly normal for a dad to chat with his son about his own outback landscaping. And writhe in silence, I will tell you that you are right.

Little John has to explain to Big John that this particular gadget is for his face, not his underbelly. Then a narration pops up explaining that there are 20 settings for this. This is very nice.

Two stars play ads very well. There are also nuances of comical timing.

Personally, the best way to handle my beard is to shave it off completely every 10 days.

However, it is said here that a man’s beard should have a consistent look. This usually isn’t the case with Big John if you’re familiar with his highly subjective everyday outfits.

Personal grooming for men is a very lucrative market, estimated at $55 billion. This is because many men have to present themselves in a very particular way, surely you have seen at least one session of Congress and appreciated it.

But you were talking about downstairs, weren’t the father and son? That might be a little too liberal for some.

