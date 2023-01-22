Google scrambles to catch up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT





Google is one of the largest companies on earth. Google’s search engine is your gateway to the Internet. According to a recent report, Google is scrambling.

Late last year, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company at the forefront of this space, released ChatGPT. Alongside Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and the impact of his FTX cryptocurrency implosion, there was breathtaking chatter about ChatGPT and generative AI all around.

Born from OpenAI’s upgrade to GPT-3 algorithms, chatbots are like futuristic Q&A machines. Answer any questions in plain language. sometimes correcting the facts. Sometimes not so much. Still, ChatGPT took the world by storm thanks to its prose fluidity, simple interface, and mainstream launch.

When a new technology hits the public eye, people try to sort out its impact. Between discussions about how bots like ChatGPT affect everything from academics to journalism, many have suggested that ChatGPT could end Google’s dominance in search. Who wants to hunt through fragmented information across a list of web pages when you can instantly get a coherent, seemingly reliable answer?

In December, The New York Times reported that Google is taking the prospect seriously, with management declaring “Code Red” internally. When Google announced the layoffs this week, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company would ramp up its AI focus. The NYT also reported that Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are now involved in efforts to streamline the development of AI products. What worries me is that they lost a step to the competition.

If so, it’s not due to a lack of ability or vision.Google doesn’t cut corners with AI.

A flavor of deep learning models called Transformers, the technology was developed at Google in 2017. The company already has its own version of all the fancy generative AI models, from images (Imagen) to text (LaMDA). In fact, in 2021, Google researchers published a paper pondering how large-scale language models (such as ChatGPT) could fundamentally upend search in the future.

“What if we could get rid of the index concept altogether and replace it with a pre-trained model that efficiently and effectively encodes all the information contained in the corpus?” Google researcher Donald Metzler and co-authors said. At the time I wrote: What if there was no distinction between search and ranking, and instead there was only one response generation phase?

Google kept most of its work secret, while smaller organizations were more willing to disclose access to their algorithms. Offering small, tightly controlled demos only to a limited group, the technology was risky and error-prone, and had yet to be released widely. damage to was of greatest concern.

Now sweating under the bright lights of ChatGPT, the company plans to release about 20 AI-powered products later this year, according to the NYT. These include all major generative AI applications such as image, text and code generation to test bots like his ChatGPT on search.

But is this technology ready to move from a flashy demo tested by millions to an all-important tool trusted by billions? In a 2021 paper, Google researchers said: We suggest that the ideal chatbot search assistant should be authoritative, transparent, unbiased, accessible, and contain diverse perspectives. Addressing each of these categories remains challenging even for the most sophisticated large-scale language models.

Trust is important, especially in search. If you provide a list of web pages now, Google can blame the content creators for their poor quality and vow to provide better results in the future. AI chatbot is a content creator.

As Fast Company’s Harry McCracken pointed out a while ago, if ChatGPT can’t get the facts straight, nothing else matters. “Whenever I chat with ChatGPT about a topic I know well, such as the history of animation, I am most amazed at how deeply and untrustworthy it is,” McCracken wrote. If we try to pollute the corpus of shared knowledge by generating a lot of compelling misinformation, the end result might be:

Google clearly recognizes the risks. And whatever implementation of search announced this year, it still aims to prioritize “getting the facts right, staying safe, and weeding out misinformation.” whether to do so is an open question. According to the NYT, Google’s algorithms underperform OpenAI’s Toxicity Index when it comes to, for example, being “safe.” But OpenAI had to rely, at least in part, on human workers in Kenya to flag and scrub the most toxic data from ChatGPT, according to an aTime investigation this week. increase.

Other issues likewise remain open, such as the copyright of the work used to train the generative algorithm. Two copyright lawsuits against him, Getty Images and an artist group, were filed earlier this week.

Still, the competitive landscape seems to be forcing Google and Microsoft, which have invested heavily in OpenAI and have already built its algorithms into their products, etc., to move full speed ahead to minimize the risk of being left behind. am. We’ll have to wait and see what the search implementation looks like. It will be in beta with a disclaimer for a while, or as the years go by, the technology will again surprise us with breakthroughs.

In both cases, generative AI will play a role in search, but to what extent and for how long is yet to be determined. As for whether Google will lose ground? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman refuted the hype this week.

When asked about ChatGPT’s potential to overthrow Google, Altman said: “I think people forget that they can fight back here, but they are pretty smart and pretty capable. Not dramatic.”

Image credit: D21_Gallery/Unsplash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://singularityhub.com/2023/01/22/google-scrambles-to-catch-up-in-the-wake-of-openais-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos